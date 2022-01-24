Tuesday and Thursday evenings, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team hosted a pair of Minnesota River Conference games against Mayer Lutheran and Lester Prairie. Both nights, the Giants started quickly on offense but ultimately didn't have enough firepower as Crusaders earned a 70-27 win and the Bulldogs defeated LS-H 70-47.
The losses drop the Giants to 1-14 (1-6 MRC) on the season with 11 games remaining in the season.
Mayer Lutheran - 70, Le Sueur-Henderson - 27
Tuesday night's matchup with Mayer Lutheran saw the Giants meet the Crusaders with an energetic and quick start to the game. LS-H got good looks throughout the night but struggled to find the bottom of the basket.
"As a team, we were getting good looks at the basket but our shots just weren't falling tonight," said LS-H head coach Sherri Fritz. "Mayer has a good inside-outside game and we had a hard time stacking up against their posts tonight."
Sam Wilbright led the Giants in scoring with eight points and added seven steals while Morgan Gregersen scored six points and pulled down five boards.
Lexi Terwedo led LS-H in rebounding with seven and added four points while Rhyan Fritz added five points.
Lester Prairie - 70, Le Sueur-Henderson - 47
Thursday night began with a 12-2 run for the Giants as they set the pace early and were hitting their shots. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs began to force the LS-H offense into turnovers that would turn the game on its head.
"We have to learn to slow things down, work the ball on offense and look for the best shot," noted Fritz. "We need to force our opponent to spend more time on defense."
With the momentum on its side, Lester Prairie began pulling away and extended its lead to as many as 25 points and LS-H was unable to make a late run.
"The girls continue to work hard and are learning so much as the season progresses," said Fritz. "We just need to really start plugging some of that knowledge into our games."
Wilbright once again led the team in scoring with 17 points while adding five rebounds and a team-high six steals. Gregersen was second on the team in scoring with seven points while leading the team in boards with six.
The Giants return to action Thursday, Jan 27 with a road game against Belle Plaine to take on the Tigers with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.