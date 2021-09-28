The Tri-City United tennis team played a pair of matches early this week, first traveling to Jordan to take on the Jaguars before hosting the Albert Lea Tigers. Unfortunately the Titans lost both matches, being swept by the Jaguars before battling hard but coming up short against the Tigers.
"Our first match was against a very tough Jordan team," said TCU coach Diane Tiede. "We were missing three of our varsity players, so we had to make some adjustments in both singles and doubles."
TCU — 0, Jordan— 7
Singles
No. 1 Emily Randolph, Jordan def. Monserrat Ruiz 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Maddi Olinger, Jordan def. Morgan Mueller 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 Mackayla Haugen, Jordan def. Savannah Squires, 7-5, 6-3
No. 4 Riley Steinhaus, Jordan def. Mackenzie Holmbo 6-7(3-7), 6-3, 10-3
Doubles
No. 1 Wellhausen-Thach, Jordan def. Molly Closser-Emma Treanor 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 Menden-Wulf, Jordan Def. Cynthia Balcazar-Kacie Traxler 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 Theostad-Realand, Jordan def. Anne Cooper-Ava Flintrop 6-0, 6-1
TCU — 3, Albert Lea— 4
"Again, we were down three girls, but those that stepped up did a great job," said Tiede. "Molly Closser played at No. 4 singles and pushed it to a third set. Unfortunately, she lost, but I was very proud of how she played, considering she has been playing doubles most of the season."
Singles
No. 1 Monserrat Ruiz, TCU def. Alyssa Jensen 6-3, 0-6, 12-10
No. 2 Morgan Mueller, TCU def. Steph Vogt 6-4, 6-0
No. 3 Savannah Squires, TCU def. Bree Weilage, 6-1, 6-0
No. 4 Marissa Hanson, AL def. Molly Closser, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8
Doubles
No. 1 Applehause-Williams, AL def. Mackenzie Holmbo-Emma Treanor 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 Hughes-Bennan, AL Def. Cynthia Balcazar-Kacie Traxler 6-2, 7-5
No. 3 Richards-Nelson, AL def. Anne Cooper-Ava Flintrap 6-3, 1-6, 11-9