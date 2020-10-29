Cleveland improved to 5-1 with a 3-0 victory over Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman (1-3) Thursday night at Martin Luther High School.

Cleveland won 25-14, 25-18, 25-15

Halle McCabe led the Clippers with 16 kills, and she picked up five digs

Emily Kern collected six kills and seven blocks, with 7 digs.

Brianna Connor had six ace serves and two digs.

Emma Sweere grabbed 17 digs.

Taylin Gosch notched 28 set assists.

Cleveland (5-1) hosts Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov, 2 and journeys to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

