Cleveland improved to 5-1 with a 3-0 victory over Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman (1-3) Thursday night at Martin Luther High School.
Cleveland won 25-14, 25-18, 25-15
Halle McCabe led the Clippers with 16 kills, and she picked up five digs
Emily Kern collected six kills and seven blocks, with 7 digs.
Brianna Connor had six ace serves and two digs.
Emma Sweere grabbed 17 digs.
Taylin Gosch notched 28 set assists.
Cleveland (5-1) hosts Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov, 2 and journeys to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.