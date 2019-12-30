While the results of Tri-City United boys basketball home tournament consisted of two losses for the team, the Titans improved their performance from previous games.
The Titans collected one of their highest scores of the season before falling to JWP 62-42 on Friday, Dec. 27 and played even better on Saturday when they faced off against Kenyon-Wanamingo and dropped 57-40.
“The past two days, I feel better coming out of the games,” said TCU coach Austin Pinke. “We saw a similar defense. We did some different things in spurts and threw some different lineups in. I liked what I saw from the kids and I’m looking forward to moving forward a little bit.”
The Titans had some tough matchups during the tournament, especially against Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Knights throttled the Titans in the opening of the game by controlling the ball with turnovers and getting second and third chances at baskets off of rebounds. At one point, Kenyon-Wanamingo led TCU 23-3.
However, the Titans refused to give up. While they were unsuccessful in closing the gap opened by the Knights' dominant early performance, they did their fair share of catching up. The team tried out new combinations of players on the court, made riskier passes and shots and were ready to play rough to capture rebounds. At the end of the first, the Titans were down 34-17.
“The thing with these kids is the effort,” said Pinke. “They really give it their all and I appreciate that where they could easily look up at the scoreboard and fold. They give it their all for the most part from start to finish and that’s really been fun to see these past two days.”
In the second half, the Titans kept it even with the Knights with both teams earning 23 points each. Among the top scorers were Johnathan Hurd, Dominick Miland and Matthew Radenberg. Radenberg was one of the team’s essential shooters in the first half, scoring five free throws and a two-point basket for a total of seven points. Hurd led the team in points overall with 10 points total, nine of which were made in the second half. Miland was a major contributor throughout the game, sporting four points in both halves for eight total.
Those shots wouldn’t have been possible without an aggressive offense willing to fight for rebounds. Pinke highlighted Miland, Hurd and freshmen centers Hank Holicky and Mason Vosejpka for their coordination with their teammates and in-your-face playing.
“I thought our bigs played well; we’re talking Dom, John, Mason and Hank,” said Pinke. “Especially in the second game they came out and did some really good things. What’s fun is we get to go back to practice on Monday and keep working at it.”