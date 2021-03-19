The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team knew it would be heading into a tough match for the first round of the Section 2AA tournament. The Giants (3-12) were seeded at No. 7 and pitted against No. 2 Glencoe-Silver Lake (10-3). Glencoe held the advantage and ultimately went on to knock out the Giants 75-43.
While Glencoe’s record overshadowed the Giants, LS-H still kept up with the the opposing team through the first half. Nathan Gregersen was an essential part of the Giants’ offense, leading with 16 points. Behind Gregersen was Dylan Kahlow with eight points, Jesse Mercado and David Gupton with six each, Zach Berndt and Stanley Brown with three and Lane Maud with one point.
Together, the Giants built up 28 points in the first half. Glencoe ran ahead of the Titans by nine points with 38 total, but the Giants were still in the game.
However, Glencoe leaped even further ahead of the Giants in the second half. Holding a tenuous advantage, GSL made moves to solidify their victory, ramping up the defensive pressure on the Giants. While Glencoe put in a similar performance to the first half, the Giants had a far more difficult time scoring. By the end of the second, the Giants collected 14 points, just half of what they scored at the beginning of the game. Glencoe remained steady, capturing 37 points and doubling the gap between LS-H and GSL.
The loss marks the end of the Giants’ season and caps off the high school basketball careers of team captains Zach Berndt, Lukas Graff and Jesse Mercado.