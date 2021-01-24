In a game-and-forth battle to the last minute, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons edged the Minnesota River Bulldogs 3-2 on Saturday in nonconference girls hockey action at Litchfield Civic Arena.
After a scoreless first period in which the Dragons out shot the Bulldogs 11-7, Minnesota River broke the ice on a goal by left wing Nicole McCabe, assisted by center Anna Pavlo and right wing Makenna Mueller 2:06 into the second period.
The Dragons tied it 1-1 at 12:20 of the second period on a goal by Lauren Erickson, assisted by Kourtney Mielke. LDC again out shot Minnesota River 11-9 in the second stanza.
LDC scored two unanswered goals at 9:57 and 12:18 of the third period by Ella Hansen, assisted by Lauren Block, and Mielke unassisted (shorthanded) to a take a 3-1 lead.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 3-2 on a power-play goal by Adrianna Bixby, assisted by Molly Voeltz, with 47 seconds to play.
But time ran out before the Bulldogs could tie it. Minnesota River out shot the Dragons 11-8 in the third period.
LDC (1-2) held a 30-27 overall shots on goal advantage. Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer made 27 saves, while LDC goalie Avery Stillwell had 25 stops.
The Bulldogs (1-2 overall, 1-0 Big South Conference) head back into the conference schedule at 6 p.m. Friday by hosting Luverne (1-1, 1-0).