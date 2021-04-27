The Tri-City United baseball team continued to show improvement on Monday. Though the Titans suffered another loss, the team scored more runs in their game against Mayer Lutheran than in any previous game. The Crusaders ended the game defeating the Titans 6-3.
The Titans took the lead at the top of the first inning. Brody Rud advanced first on a walk and ran to home as Mayer Lutheran threw multiple wild pitches. However, Mayer Lutheran overtook the Titans in the bottom, scoring two runs in two hits and one error. The Crusaders picked up two more runs in the second leading 4-1.
Caden O’Malley collected TCU’s second run in the top of the third. After reaching first on a walk, O’Malley stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and was knocked in by a sacrifice fly by Kayden Factor.
The Crusaders produced their final two runs in the third and both teams went scoreless in the fourth. Dylan Westerman scored the Titans' final run in the fifth. Leading with a double, Westerman was awarded third on a balk and scored on a ground out by Rud. After a scoreless sixth inning the game ended 6-3.
The Titans finished with two hits, both by Westerman, who produced a single and a double.
Max Krautkramer pitched for the first three innings, throwing five first pitch strikes while giving up six hits and six runs. O’Malley pitched the last three, throwing one first pitch strike and three strikeouts, while giving up zero runs on two hits.