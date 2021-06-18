Le Sueur-Henderson junior Dylan Novak didn't run his best in his first trip to state, but he still enjoyed the experience competing in front of his family against the best in Class A Friday in the state championships at St. Michael -Albertville.
Novak came into state unbeaten in his best event, the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. He earned a ninth-place medal finishing in 44.11 seconds. Novak came in with a personal best of 41.27. First place went to Kenny Soderberg of Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta in 39.14.
"I fell a few seconds short of my personal best," Novak said. "It was pretty nerve racking at the beginning. I felt a lot of pressure racing against a whole bunch of really good athletes. But I did to the best of my abilities. Hopefully next year it goes better."
Novak is only 5 feet, 7 inches tall which is short for a hurdler. Intermediate hurdles are 36 inches tall, and high hurdles are 42 inches.
"In hurdling it helps to have longer legs," he said. "Being shorter, I kind of lean forward too much and I bring my body down too far."
Novak also ran 14th place in the 200 dash in 23.22 seconds to beat his personal best of 23.42. Ethan Lebrija of Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta placed first in 22.30.
"The 200 is not my best event," Novak said. "I really enjoy the hurdles and the long jump of course. I'm just not that explosive."
"I tried to do the best of my ability, but I felt like I could have pushed myself a little harder today," Novak said.
Novak didn't feel any more nervous than any other event this year. "You want to stay as relaxed as possible," he said. "The hardest part is remaining focused on the race and nothing else. Not on the mistakes you're going to make in the hurdles."
Novak enjoyed the support of performing in front of his family and coaches, about 12 to 15 people.
"It was amazing that all my family came down," Novak said. "The drive was like two hours long. It shows a lot how much they care about me. It was a good day. I'm happy with how far I got.
"I'm going to keep working out on the farm and try to progress from there hopefully. It just takes time to get faster.
"Hopefully next year I can have a few more events I can compete in. I'd like to do pole vaulting. I did it twice this year. It's a lot of upper body and flexibility for sure. I did fairly well for my first time pole vaulting, 8 feet."
Sullivan wins 3 medals
LS-H junior Emily Sullivan continued her unbeaten streak in three wheelchair event with a trio of first-place medals. She won the 100-meter wheelchair in 38.55 seconds, the 200 wheelchair in 1:15.89 and the shot put at 12 feet, 7 inches.