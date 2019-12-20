After a tough game earlier in the week against Glencoe-Silver Lake, the Tri-City United boys basketball team came back to the court ready to compete.
On Thursday the Titans came close to conquering Sibley East away from their home court. While the Titans held the lead in the first half 24-20, Sibley East took over in the second half leading to a narrow 46-41 defeat.
“I was happy with the way we competed,” said TCU coach Austin Pinke. “We played as a team and had a balanced attack offensively. Still need to clean up parts of our game such as unforced turnovers, etc.”
The game marked one of the Titans’ best performances yet.
Junior guard Collin Barnett came back from an injury earlier this season and led the Titans in scoring with 12 points with two 3-pointers, two field goals and two free throws. Junior forward Dominick Miland contributed 9 points to the Titans’ total while sophomore forward Jonathan Hurd added 7 and junior guard Gabe Robinson offered 5.
“Overall, I’m happy with the way we competed,” said Pinke.