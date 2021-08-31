The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team faced tough competition in its first meet of the season. The Titans visited Austin on Thursday, where the opposing team came out the victor 76-8.
However, the meet wasn’t without wins for the Titans. Ella Schmiesing helped her team collect three first-place victories. First, in the 50-yard freestyle, Schmiesing took the top spot in 25.75 seconds, beating the rival team by 0.2 seconds. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Schmiesing finished first in 1:13.58, breaking her own personal record and a team record.
Then in the 400 relay, Schmiesing, Mallorie Plut, Kendra Westphal and Ellie Sladek collected a winning time of 4:26.27. The Titans also tied for second as the team of Katie Bell, Elizabeth Odenthal, Breanna Erickson and Makenna Streed matched Austin’s time of 4:46.03.
Sladek also scored high with a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:02.20 while Plut took third in the 200-yard IM at 2:59.17.
In diving, Lily Traxler came in fourth but broke the team record set by her sister with 150.5 points.
“After only six or seven days of practice this season, we are off to a great start,” said coach Kristen Munden. “We had a handful of new swimmers that swam their first ever meet and did an amazing job. Coach Dave Demars and myself are very proud of our small team of 24 girls.”