Macy Portner winds up for a shot from just inside the blue line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Some nights things just don't go your way and Monday night the Minnesota River girls hockey team found themselves on the wrong end of a scoring barrage. Benefiting from a five-goal second period, the Luverne Cardinals defeated the Bulldogs 8-1, dropping Minnesota River to 8-10 (6-5 MRC). 

Amilia Messer cuts off the shooters angle. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Minnesota River Conference-leading Cardinals boasted a high-powered offense that consistently attacked the top of the goal with a lot of speed on the wings. Despite that edge, Luverne was limited to two first-period goals even with a 14-6 shots on goal advantage.

It was the second period that put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs, though, as the Cardinals scored four goals with almost two minute intervals between each before scoring a fifth in the closing minutes. 

Makenna Mueller breaks away down the ice as she looks for the Bulldogs first goal of the game. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Minnesota River was able to get some quality chances in the second period including a breakaway opportunity when Makenna Mueller broke up a pass just outside the Luverne zone. Mueller skated cleanly into the zone with puck and shifted it from one side of the stick to the other, looking for an opening, before sending a shot low to the far post. The Cardinal goaltender was able to get just enough to send the shot wide though, keeping the Bulldogs off the board. 

Lucy Kleschult brings the puck from behind the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Midway through the third, Luverne added their eighth and final goal but Minnesota River would not end the game empty handed. At 14:02 of the third period, Mueller was able to get the puck past the Cardinal goalie with assists from Anna Pavlo and Adrianna Bixby.

Sophia Doherty eyes an attacker as they enter neutral ice.(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Bulldogs will now get two days off before they return to action with a road trip to Litchfield to take on the Dragons with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

