Le Sueur-Henderson Girls Basketball
COACHES
Head coach: John Garvey, 13th year
Assistant coach: Sherri Fritz, 18th year
KEY PLAYERS
Lauren Gregersen: (Senior) "Good post player who rebounds well, good shooter, good leader, hard worker."
Morgan Goettlicher: (Senior) "Strong post player, strong rebounder, aggressive defender."
Halle Bemmels: (Junior) "Good all-around player, plays hard on both ends, good ball handler and team leader."
Olivia Fritz: (Junior) "Good shooter, aggressive defender."
Karragen Straub: (Junior) "Good ball handler, strong defender, good outside shooter."
Zoe Thomson: (Junior) "Good post moves, gets to the foul line, good defender."
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Makenna Borchardt: (Junior) "Good shooter, hard worker, good defender."
Samantha Wilbright: (Sophomore) "Strong guard, good ball handler, good shooter."
Kyla Samora: (Senior) "Good inside scorer, good rebounder."
MOVED ON
Gabby Straub, Kelsey Berndt, Mia Preuhs, Emily Wilke and Kia Samora
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
Last year's overall record: 4-23; place in section: 8th; conference record: 1-13 (8th)
The 2019-20 section/subsection favorites would be Waseca or Norwood.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"I expect our girls to continue improving every day. We made some strides last year and will continue to work hard on growing stronger as a program. We play aggressive defense and disciplined offense. I expect us to have multiple conference wins this season and be around the 10 win mark by the end of the year." - John Garvey, head coach