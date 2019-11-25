Le Sueur-Henderson Girls Basketball

COACHES

Head coach: John Garvey, 13th year

Assistant coach: Sherri Fritz, 18th year

KEY PLAYERS

Lauren Gregersen: (Senior) "Good post player who rebounds well, good shooter, good leader, hard worker."

Morgan Goettlicher: (Senior) "Strong post player, strong rebounder, aggressive defender."

Halle Bemmels: (Junior) "Good all-around player, plays hard on both ends, good ball handler and team leader."

Olivia Fritz: (Junior) "Good shooter, aggressive defender."

Karragen Straub: (Junior) "Good ball handler, strong defender, good outside shooter."

Zoe Thomson: (Junior) "Good post moves, gets to the foul line, good defender."

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Makenna Borchardt: (Junior) "Good shooter, hard worker, good defender."

Samantha Wilbright: (Sophomore) "Strong guard, good ball handler, good shooter."

Kyla Samora: (Senior) "Good inside scorer, good rebounder."

MOVED ON

Gabby Straub, Kelsey Berndt, Mia Preuhs, Emily Wilke and Kia Samora

2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK

Last year's overall record: 4-23; place in section: 8th; conference record: 1-13 (8th)

The 2019-20 section/subsection favorites would be Waseca or Norwood.

COMMENTS FROM THE COACH

"I expect our girls to continue improving every day. We made some strides last year and will continue to work hard on growing stronger as a program. We play aggressive defense and disciplined offense. I expect us to have multiple conference wins this season and be around the 10 win mark by the end of the year." - John Garvey, head coach

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College.

