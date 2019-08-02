Reilly McCabe of Le Sueur is getting a "free ride" so to speak at Arlington Raceway.
Longtime driver Scott Porter of Madison Lake donated his car to McCabe to race in the IMCA Sport Compact Class. He races a Dodge Neon, the same car that Porter races in the same class.
There is a family connection of racers. McCabe is a cousin to Outlaw Hobby racer Kyren Porter, who is Scott Porter's niece. McCabe's cousin married Chad Porter, Scott's brother, who is an IMCA Modified driver.
In his first year racing on a regular basis, McCabe last year raced in the Truck Cross class which runs intermittently at Arlington.
The Compact class, which began in 2009 at Arlington, helps people get into racing by running an original car.
"It's supposed to be your most grass-roots class, Scott Porter said. "Everything is supposed to be original equipment. You can't run racing tires, you can't use race gas or anything like that. It's a lot cheaper.
"Like my brother races Modified, and if he wrecks his car, like the right front suspension that's $500 to $800. Where these (Compact cars) you go out to a junk yard and pull another spindle off a car. It's economical."
McCabe bought a car this year, but it's not very good shape.
"We built this new one over the winter," Porter said. "He had got one from a guy, and it was too scary looking. I just wanted him to be a lot safer."
Porter owns the car. He owns the chassis, but it's McCabe engine.
McCabe is doing well in his rookie season. He is fourth in points out of 24 point getters in the compact class. He finished all but one of 15 races this season at Arlington. He also raced Chateau and Jackson race tracks. His best place so far has been fifth at Chateau and sixth at Arlington.
However, it hasn't been completely smooth.
"It would be going good if I quit breaking stuff including clutch, electronic problems this week, control arms, tires," McCabe said. "I spend 100 bucks every week for parts. And the tires aren't cheap, 40 bucks apiece."
Porter has a couple of parts cars. I've Reilly has a parts car. Porter also loans parts off his car to McCabe.
"Even if I don't race, I don't really care," Porter said.
However, McCabe said he has broken even every week. It cost $30 for the entry fee to race and he has won $30 back as long as he starts the feature race. If he win, he get $75. If there are more than 15 cars, he gets $100.
It's still not a money making hobby.
"If I needed to make money, I wouldn't be doing it," McCabe said.
McCabe enjoys racing for "the adrenaline rush and you get to work on the cars. It gives me something to do. There are worse ways I can spend my Saturday nights. It's something to look forward to during the week. You can actually see where some of your money is going to."
He also enjoys meeting all the other drivers. "You get to meet a lot of new people."
McCabe does most of the mechanical work himself with help from Porter.
"I've been doing it my whole life.," said McCabe, who is heavy equipment operator who works in a shop.
McCabe said he learns something every week.
"I learned where I need to run on the track, where to push the car and where not to push the car," McCabe said. "I learned stuff from these guys. I learned a lot about Neons. I never worked on Neons before. I worked on trucks always and cars."
McCabe drives a a 2.0 liter, 4-cylinder front-wheel drive Neon that reaches 75 mph on the track.
However, McCabe said, "I wish his class was a little bit more uniform, like stock cars. You can use so much different stuff. There's five different makes of cars. Every's got difference suspensions and different motors which might give an advantage."
Besides getting a little banged up three weeks ago, McCabe hasn't had an major crashes or injuries.
Although the compact cars are smaller, McCabe said, "It's the same amount of safety in every class."
McCabe also enjoys racing in front of a big crowd.
"It's nice seeing the stands fill up," McCabe said. "Two weeks ago it was not very good. But it's usually pretty packed."