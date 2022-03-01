Saturday afternoon, wrestlers from all of Section 4A descended upon Kimball High School to compete for a chance to represent their schools in the state wrestling tournament. Seventh grade wrestling phenom Dalton Wilson (24-9) proved to be up to the task as he worked his way through the competition to earn a second-place finish in the section to advance to the state tournament.
Nine other members of the Giant wrestling team earned top-six finishes to earn all section honors with Colton Wilson, Jordan Grinde and Dylan Novak all earning third in their respective weight classes, Mark Boisjolie and George Doherty taking fourth place, Mason Johnson, Andy Geneliin and Peyton Tellijohnpicking up fifth place finishes and Malik Gonzalez earning sixth.
Dalton's path to state saw him earn fall victories in the quarterfinals and semi finals before he came up short with a 6-2 decision won by section champion Raydon Graham of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. Needing to win to advance to state in a true second match, Dalton was able to earn the 5-3 decision victory, outlasting Micah Gregory of Trinity School at River Ridge for the right to represent the section.
The MSHSL Individual State Championships begin Friday at 9 a.m. and last throughout Saturday evening with eight mats in constant action at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Information regarding the state championship and ticketing can be found here.
106
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Connor Carlson (Kimball Area) (Fall 0:58)
Varsity - Semifinals - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Gabriel Michels (Norwood-Young America) (Fall 5:21)
Varsity - 1st Place Match - Raydon Graham (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) (Dec 6-2)
Varsity - 2nd Place Match - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Micah Gregory (Trinity School at River Ridge) (Dec 5-3)
113
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Joseph Nicklaus (Trinity School at River Ridge) (Fall 0:34)
Varsity - Semifinals - Mark Schiefelbein (Kimball Area) over Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) (Dec 6-2)
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Joseph Pepin (St. Agnes) (Fall 1:15)
Varsity - 2nd Place Match - Mark Schiefelbein (Kimball Area) over Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) (NC)
Varsity - 3rd Place Match - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Tegan Miller (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) (Dec 5-0)
120
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Mason Johnson (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Mason Johnson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Dane Pauly (Norwood-Young America) (Fall 3:35)
Varsity - Semifinals - Zack Chen (Trinity School at River Ridge) over Mason Johnson (LeSueur-Henderson) (MD 9-1)
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Sean Brennan (St. Agnes) over Mason Johnson (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 1:00)
Varsity - 5th Place Match - Mason Johnson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Dane Pauly (Norwood-Young America) (Fall 4:25)
132
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Johnny Cummings (St. Agnes) over Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 0:17)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Cons. Round 3 - Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) over Thomas King (Trinity School at River Ridge) (Fall 3:06)
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) over Josh Sotelo (Sibley East) (Fall 3:13)
Varsity - 3rd Place Match - Johnny Cummings (St. Agnes) over Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 0:48)
138
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Grinde (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Jordan Grinde (LeSueur-Henderson) over Roman Holland (Norwood-Young America) (Fall 1:27)
Varsity - Semifinals - Mitchell Mallak (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) over Jordan Grinde (LeSueur-Henderson) (Dec 9-5)
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Jordan Grinde (LeSueur-Henderson) over Treyce Ludwig (Eden Valley-Watkins) (TF 16-0 5:09)
Varsity - 2nd Place Match - Lucas Jurek (Kimball Area) over Jordan Grinde (LeSueur-Henderson) (Dec 4-3)
Varsity - 3rd Place Match - Jordan Grinde (LeSueur-Henderson) over Bryce Klancke (Sibley East) (MD 15-3)
145
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) over Jacob McLaughlin (St. Agnes) (Fall 5:06)
Varsity - Semifinals - Gavin Winter (Kimball Area) over Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) (TF 17-2 5:32)
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) over Riley Lentsch (Norwood-Young America) (MD 20-7)
Varsity - 2nd Place Match - Gavin Winter (Kimball Area) over Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) (NC)
Varsity - 3rd Place Match - Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) over Gavin Caron (Eden Valley-Watkins) (Fall 1:29)
152
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Ryan McLaughlin (St. Agnes) over Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 5:01)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Cons. Round 3 - Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Steve Heber (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) over Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 2:16)
Varsity - 5th Place Match - Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) over Joseph Howell (Trinity School at River Ridge) (Fall 1:19)
160
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Carter Storms (Norwood-Young America) over Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) (MD 10-2)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Cons. Round 3 - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Jathen Mendoza (Sibley East) over Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 4:18)
Varsity - 5th Place Match - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) over Daniel Ryan (St. Agnes) (Dec 5-1)
170
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) over Joshua Brooks (Minneapolis North Community) (Fall 1:11)
Varsity - Semifinals - Collin Boese (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) over George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 1:14)
Varsity - Cons. Semis - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) over Jonah Petric (St. Agnes) (Fall 2:58)
Varsity - 3rd Place Match - Giovani Govea (Sibley East) over George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 1:24)
182
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Ty Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Isaac Schmidt (St. Agnes) over Ty Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 0:19)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Ty Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Cons. Round 3 - Matthew Busse (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) over Ty Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 0:27)
Varsity - 7th Place Match - Ty Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) vs. Treyvon Wilson (Minneapolis North Community)
195
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Sonnie DeHeer (Eden Valley-Watkins) over Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 0:15)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Cons. Round 3 - Charlie Witzel (St. Agnes) over Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 0:29)
Varsity - 7th Place Match - Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
285
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Malik Gonzalez (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Quarterfinals - Jakob Duske (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) over Malik Gonzalez (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 0:43)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Malik Gonzalez (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Cons. Round 3 - Malik Gonzalez (LeSueur-Henderson) received a bye
Varsity - Cons. Semis - Ace Meyer (Kimball Area) over Malik Gonzalez (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 0:40)
Varsity - 5th Place Match - Dominic Smith (St. Agnes) over Malik Gonzalez (LeSueur-Henderson) (Fall 2:20)