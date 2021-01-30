It was a neck and neck game for the Tri-City United and Mayer Lutheran boys basketball teams on Friday. The hard-fought game ended in defeat for the Titans after some late game fouls gave Mayer Lutheran the edge, 62-50.
“I’m proud of the guys, extremely proud,” said Coach Kyle Johnson. “Our effort was there and we haven’t played as hard as we did in a while. That’s been our goal to play harder than the other team. I wanted it for them, it was super close and we had chances and we just missed a few opportunities.”
Throughout the game, the Titans and the Crusaders were within 1-2 points of each other as both teams went all out to get points on the board.
Fukourou Tandia and Jonathan Hurd were at the helm of the Titans' offense, leading the team with 13 and 12 points respectively. But the Titans were boosted by contributions from all across the team including eight points from Adam Henze and six points from Matthew Rabenberg and Mason Vosejpka.
Focused on racking up as many points as they could, the Titans stayed at an even pace with the Crusaders ending the first half just one point down 24-23.
“We played super hard,” said Johnson. “Defensively we were flying around, doing a really good job of contesting shots. Offensively, there were times where we were attacking the basket. Overall we played really hard, that’s what we wanted and we wanted to execute our plan.”
The Titans kept up that momentum through the second half, but while they could keep pace with Mayer Lutheran earning a solid lead was a harder task. As the game winded down, Mayer Lutheran stood in the lead and the Titans had ground to make up. The Titans pushed their physical defense even further, but as a result Mayer Lutheran gained some free throw opportunities off of fouls. With a couple more shots added to their score in the last few minutes, Mayer Lutheran raised their score to 62-50.