Lucas Walechka delivered on the mound and at the plate in leading the Cleveland Clippers baseball team to its fourth straight Valley Conference win 9-4 over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday at Janesville.
Walechka (3-1) surrendered four runs on six hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven. He went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI and run.
Tanyon Hoheisel pitch the last 1⅓ innings giving up no runs on no hits and one walk while striking ou tone.
Four other Clippers had a hit each for a total of six. Hoheisel went 1-for-1 on a double and one RBI. Elijah Sullivan batted 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and three runs. Jackson Meyer went 1-for-4 with a run. Alex McCabe also went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Kaleb Timlin went 0-for-1 with three walks, two stolen bases and one run scored. Carter Dylla finished 0-for-4 with an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs. Colin Krenik scored a run in going 0-for-3.
The Clippers, who improved to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the Valley, scored one run in the first inning and four in the second to take a 5-0 lead.
JWP (3-5, 2-3) cut it to 5-1 with a run in the third, but the Clippers answered with three run in the fourth to up their lead to 8-1.
JWP reduced the lead to 8-4 with three runs in the fourth. Cleveland finished off the scoring with a run in the seventh.