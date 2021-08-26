Head coach
Kristen Munden, 5th year
Assistant coach
Dave DeMars, 4th year
Key Swimmers
Kendra Westphal has been in the water all summer eager to take on the season ahead. Ella Schmiesing and her athleticism will be sure to break some of her own records set last season.
Keep your eye on
Kalee Barrington and Lily Traxler on the diving board.
Moved on
None.
2020 recap
“Crazy! Honestly can’t even wrap my head around how we had to manage and make things work last season,” said Munden.
2021 season outlook
“Normal — looking to have a more normal season,” said Munden.
“The team’s strength is in its core returning swimmers who have cross-trained in the off-season to advance their performances and mentor our new group of swimmers. The girls are ready to compete at the next level of talent.”
“We are looking to advance our Varsity team to become a state contender in both individual and relay races. In addition, we hope to place higher on the diving podium at sectionals.”
Currently no conference affiliation.
Comments from the coach
“Having 4 years under our belt we are really looking to ramp things up a bit and take our girls to the next level,” said Munden. “Taking a couple of athletes to the state meet this year would be icing on the cake to a year post-COVID.”
By the numbers
3 — seniors
25 — girls (approximate)