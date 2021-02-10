The Tri-City United wrestling team unleashed a dominating performance over Norwood Young America and BOLD at a Tuesday triangular. The Titans ran away with both matches by large margins earning a 52-14 victory over BOLD and a 65-12 win against NYA.
BOLD started out their match against the Titans with a technical fall victory in the first round. But it was the first of just three wins of the night for BOLD. It was a near-perfect match for the Titans with nearly every following wrestler competing taking home a win.
Ayden Balma collected the first of a long string of victories for the Titans with a 49-second fall. Eli Viskocil and Chris Johnson took wins by forfeit followed by Brant Lemiuex with a 19-3 technical fall.
BOLD put three more points on the board with a 3-2 decision, but the Titans swung back. Carter O'Malley claimed a pin in 2:15 followed by Caleb Whipps with a 20-5 technical fall. Caden O'Malley, Marco Reyes and Brody Rud strung together three pins in 2:45, 0:35 and 3:16 respectively.
BOLD claimed a fall victory in the final round, but it was too little, too late for the opposing team to match the Titans.
Like in the match against BOLD, the Titans far ahead of their opponents NYA. With a win by forfeit, Riley Skluzacek launched an 11-man winning streak for the Titans.
Ayden Balma collected a 53-second fall, followed by Gavin Sherman winning a 12-0 major decision. Chris Johnson contributed a 19-4 technical fall and Brant Lemieux took down his opponent in 37 seconds. Cole Franek then earned a 1:14 fall.
Carter O'Malley, Caleb Whipps, Caden O'Malley and Marco Reyes each collected forfeits and Brody Rud put the Titans up 60-0 in a 3-2 decision.
The Raiders finally got their first six points through forfeit. Riley O'Malley then finished off with a 20-4 technical fall before NYA won the final round in a 1:27 pin.