The Tri-City United football team added another win to its now 4-2 record on Friday, when it raced to a 32-6 road victory at Norwood Young America (3-3).
After a scoreless first quarter, TCU scored twice in the second quarter. Quarterback Payton Hennen ran in a 3-yard touchdown halfway through the second, putting six points on the board. The Titans made the most of the time they had left and with just 21 seconds left on the clock, wide receiver Adam Henze caught a 13-yard pass into the endzone by quarterback Henry Schendel.
Henze came back in the third quarter to deliver another touchdown for the Titans. With three minutes left, Henze ran in a 10-yard touchdown, putting the Titans at 18-0.
The Raiders scored their only points near the end of the third quarter, scoring on a 20-yard pass.
TCU kept up the pressure as it scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Schendel ran a 3-yard touchdown with 9 minutes left. Then, running back Connor Flintrop plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown to bump the lead to 30-6. The Titans finally collected a two point conversion off a pass from Schendel to Caden O'Malley.
The Titans next host St. Peter (4-2) on Friday night.