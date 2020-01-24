Right wing Shawn Lehtinen netted a hat trick, including one shorthanded, in leading the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team to a 6-1 win over host Redwood Valley on Friday.
Lentinen leads the Bulldogs with 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points this season.
Seth Reicks, Brady Sowder and Brooks Reicks also scored for the Bulldogs. Sowder, who scored shorthanded, also had two assists for three points. Brock also also picked up two assists. Charlie Weick and Brendan O'Keefe each had an assist.
The Bulldogs out shot the Cardinals 32-27. Both goalies Logan Moe of Minnesota River and Kia Jacobson of Redwood, made 26 saves.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-9 overall and 8-4 in the Big South Conference. Redwood Valley fell to 2-15, 1-12. The Bulldogs beat the Cardinals 3-2 on Dec. 17.
The Bulldogs travel to Worthington at 6 p.m. Monday for a make-up game
Big South Conference Boys Hockey
Team W L T Pts. Overall
Marshall 11 2 0 22 14-6-0
New Ulm 10 1 0 20 12-6-1
Minnesota River 8 4 0 16 10-9-0
Luverne 7 3 0 14 12-5-0
Waseca 6 4 0 12 11-5-0
Windom 5 6 0 10 5-10-1
Worthington 3 9 0 6 3-14-0
Fairmont 1 11 0 2 3-15-0
Redwood Valley 1 12 0 2 2-15-0