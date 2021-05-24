The Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team was shut out 10-0 in five innings on Saturday by Southwest Christian. The Giants gave it their all, but fell fast to the Stars.
The Giants (3-10 overall, 2-8 Minnesota River Conference) held the Stars (15-3, 10-2) scoreless for the first three innings and came close to scoring. However, SWC took out LS-H too quickly in each inning for the batters on base to score.
In the first inning, Zach Berndt walked to first and advanced to second and third, but the Stars took out the next two batters in a strikeout and a groundout to first. David Gupton reached third on a single by Berndt in the third inning, but Berndt was tagged out on a fielder’s choice before Gupton could reach home.
The Stars finally took the lead in the fourth inning, jumping ahead by five runs with three singles, a double, a triple, a walk and an error. Both teams went scoreless in the fifth inning, but Southwest Christian earned another five run inning in the sixth. At 10-0, the game was over early with a victory for the Stars.