The Giants girls tennis team made mincemeat of a couple larger schools at a triangular Saturday. LS-H picked up a 6-1 win over Faribault and a 7-0 win over Cannon Falls.
Against Faribault, the only loss came at No. 1 doubles, where Keely Olness and Chloe Brandt were defeated 2-6, 2-6 against tough competition.
"The No. 1 doubles team from Faribault was strong," LS-H coach Linda Seaver said. "They placed the ball well, drawing us out of position."
The other closest match was at No. 2 singles, where Gretchen Dwyer needed three sets to win at 4-6, 6-1 and 10-1 in a super tiebreaker.
"Gretchen Dwyer split sets but came out on top dominating the second and third sets," Seaver said.
Otherwise, the Giants won all matches in straight sets. At No. 1 singles, Greta Nesbit cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win. At No. 3 singles, Makenna Reinhardt had similar success, winning 6-1, 6-2. And at No. 4 singles, Mia Schwarz snagged a 6-0, 6-2 win.
At No. 2 doubles, Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo won easily at 6-1, 6-1. And at No. 3 doubles, Morgan Jones and Darbi Dunning shut out their opponents with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Agaionst Cannon Falls, things were even more straight forward. From top to bottom, the Giants won every set, and the most games given up in any set was 4.
Greta Nesbit won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Gretchen Dwyer won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. Darbi Dunning won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3. And Makenna Reinhardt won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
In the doubles matches, Keely Olness and Chloe Brandt won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1. Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. And Morgan Jones and Mia Schwarz won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
"The team played strong," Seaver said of the triangular.
The Giants play their last Minnesota River Conference match at home versus Tri-City Untied on Tuesday — it is also the team's Parents Day and Senior Day. Thursday, the Giants host Sibley East, and then Saturday, the team travels to St. James for an individual tournament.
Next week, the Giants will get their seed and begin the team section tournament.