Coaches
Head coaches: Eric Lewis, 22 years, Anne Lewis, 5 years
Key Players
Halle Bemmels, senior- center-field
Olivia Fritz, senior- third base
Zoe Thomson, senior- catcher
Rhyan Fritz, sophomore- pitcher
Chloe Brandt, sophomore- pitcher
Keep Your Eye On
Samantha Wilbright, Junior - infield
Moved On
Keely Olness - first base
Lauren Gregersen - second base
Callie Jo Miller - outfield
Sam Jones - outfield
Karragan Straub, senior -infield - just had season ending hip surgery
2019 Recap
12-2 Minnesota River Conference, 2nd place
19-9 Overall
Section 2AA Champions
6th place state tournament
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"We have a pretty tight Giants Softball family," said Eric Lewis. "So when we were not able to play in 2020, we were very disappointed that we were cut off from one another."
2021 Season Outlook
"Every year our goal is to work hard each day and try to improve on that day," said Eric Lewis. "We believe that if we do that we will put ourselves in a position to be successful at the end of the season."
Coach's Comments
"We are excited to have an opportunity to play in 2021. We have key returning starters that have been part of the program for many years. We also have some under-classman that are eager up to get their opportunity to play, so we are hopeful that by the end of the year it'll be a good mix." — Anne and Eric Lewis, co-head coaches
By The Numbers
8 — seniors
5 — returning letter winners
4 — Section Championships in the past 6 years
9 — Section Finals appearances in the past 11 years