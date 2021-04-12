Coaches

Head coaches: Eric Lewis, 22 years, Anne Lewis, 5 years

Key Players

Halle Bemmels, senior- center-field

Olivia Fritz, senior- third base

Zoe Thomson, senior- catcher

Rhyan Fritz, sophomore- pitcher

Chloe Brandt, sophomore- pitcher

Keep Your Eye On

Samantha Wilbright, Junior - infield

Moved On

Keely Olness - first base

Lauren Gregersen - second base

Callie Jo Miller - outfield

Sam Jones - outfield

Karragan Straub, senior -infield - just had season ending hip surgery

2019 Recap

12-2 Minnesota River Conference, 2nd place

19-9 Overall

Section 2AA Champions

6th place state tournament

2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season

"We have a pretty tight Giants Softball family," said Eric Lewis. "So when we were not able to play in 2020, we were very disappointed that we were cut off from one another."

2021 Season Outlook

"Every year our goal is to work hard each day and try to improve on that day," said Eric Lewis. "We believe that if we do that we will put ourselves in a position to be successful at the end of the season."

Coach's Comments

"We are excited to have an opportunity to play in 2021. We have key returning starters that have been part of the program for many years. We also have some under-classman that are eager up to get their opportunity to play, so we are hopeful that by the end of the year it'll be a good mix." — Anne and Eric Lewis, co-head coaches

By The Numbers

8 — seniors

5 — returning letter winners

4 — Section Championships in the past 6 years

9 — Section Finals appearances in the past 11 years

