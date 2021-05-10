The Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team suffered a heavy loss to St. Peter on Tuesday. Coming off a win and two losses with a total 1-4 record since their two week hiatus, the Giants were almost shutout by Saints. With an 11 run blowout in the first inning, the Saints finished the game early 17-1.
The Giants were the first to put a run on the board. Zach Berndt advanced to first on an error, reached second on a single by Nathan Gregersen, took third on a single by Aiden Gulbranson and was batted into home by Ethan Hathaway.
But that would be the last time the Giants would score. Theo Geidd opened for the Saints with a single, reached second on a walk by Brogan Hanson, took third on an error and was batted in by Jake Rimstad. The Saints followed up by delivering run after run like clockwork.
Hanson traveled to home followed by Josh Robb then Rimstad followed by Ashton Volk and Jake Moelter. Jorgen Jeremiason reached first on a single, followed by Bennet Olsen and both were batted in on a triple by Shea Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt was singled in by Geidd. Geidd and Hanson then scored the final two runs, putting the Saints up 11-1.
The Saints continued to dominate the rest of the game. After shutting out the Giants in the top of the second, Hildebrandt scored another run for the Saints, batted in on a double by Geidd. Robb scored the 13th run in the third, doubled in by Moelter. Hildebrandt hit his third run in the fourth, doubling and then knocked in on a fielder’s choice.
In the fifth and final inning, the Saints added three runs. Rimstad led and was advanced to second by Volk. Jeremiason batted them both in on a double and rounded the bases on a flyout ball, finishing the game 17-1.
“We got in the hole early,” said LS-H Coach Rick Bruns. “Both guys hit the heck out of the ball. It was just one after another after another. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do to stop them.”