The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants opened the 2021 football season with a tough road game against the Pipestone Arrorws, ultimately falling 43-0.
"We got out to a slow start and hurt ourselves a little in the first quarter of play," said Giants head coach Mike May. "We responded well defensively and had some turnovers and some nice play on that side of the ball."
The LS-H offense gained a total of 71 yards with 70 of them coming in the air and a a single net yard on the ground.
Quarterback Nathan Gregersen completed 4-16 passing attempts for 70-yards and a pair of interceptions.
Mason Reinhardt was the most successful member of the Giants in the run game, gaining 14 yards on 16 attempts.
Stanley Brown made a pair of catches for 53 yards, while David Gupton and Ethan Hathaway each recorded a single catch for 13 and four yards respectively.
Brown forced a pair of fumbles on the defensive end and recorded a sack and three tackles. Reinhardt led the Giants in tackles with nine, while Gregersen and Jacob Stolley each posted eight.
Benjamin Miller finished the night with five tackles, including one for a loss while recovering a fumble. Gupton also recovered a fumble for LS-H and Hathaway also picked off a pass.
"Offensively, we need some more work to bring our run game up to speed. We have some injuries and some younger players on that side of the ball," said May. "More repetition and work in the next coming weeks will improve our play."
The Giants will return to the field Saturday, Sep. 11, when they travel to Belle Plaine for a game against the Tigers at 2 p.m.