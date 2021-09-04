The Tri-City United football team opened the new season with a stunning victory over New Ulm. With a breakthrough offensive line and impenetrable defense, the Titans took control of the field, delivering five touchdowns and five two-point conversions to take home a 40-0 win.
With a younger roster this season, TCU Coach Matt Collins wasn’t sure what to expect heading into the opening game, but Friday’s performance was a confidence booster. The Titans ran a merciless offensive attack and left New Ulm with little room for error.
But it was the other side of the ball that the coach was most impressed with.
“I would really like to highlight the defense,” said Collins. “The other team only had one first down over the entire game, one first down in the fourth quarter. Offensively, we were pretty balanced. We had multiple backs with good running games and a couple receivers that had nice games receiving balls.”
Quarterback Peyton Hennen scored the Titans first touchdown with 3 minutes left in the first quarter, running nine yards into the end zone. Carter O’Malley followed up with a two point conversion.
O’Malley would go on to be the Titans top scorer, earning 22 of the team’s 40-point total. The Titans had pressed New Ulm against the end zone in the second quarter when O’Malley ran in from one yard to collect the Titans second touchdown. Hennen ran in the two-point conversion.
Hennen contributed a total 18 points to the Titans' score, as he collected his second touchdown of the night with a four-yard run in the third quarter. O’Malley converted another two-point conversion.
In the fourth quarter, the Titans benefited from back-to-back touchdowns. O’Malley ran in a four-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion run, to bring the score up to 32.
New Ulm took control of the ball, but it didn’t hold it very long. As the Eagles quarterback threw a pass downfield, Dylan Hollom intercepted and ran 32 yards for a defensive score. Cole Franek collected another two points, giving the Titans a perfect run of five conversions with their five touchdowns.
“It’s a good win for the program, especially for such a young team, and something positive to build on as we start the season,” said Collins.