It had been about two years since Tri-City United girls and boys had a track and field meet.
Many athletes had not competed in a meet before, so there were some rough spots, but there were some bright spots, too.
Sibley East hosted the four-team meet with Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop and North Central Academy on Thursday in Arlington
No official team scores were kept.
Girls
"We were very happy to get back on the track for the first time in over a year," TCU girls head coach Brian Fogal said,
"There was a lot of nerves and a lot of learning as we go. We only had seven practices before the first meet. About 50% of the girls ran their first track meet. I thought we ran and competed really well."
The Titan took six first places.
The TCU No. 1 4x200-meter relay team of Erika Kadrlk, Lauren Houn, Sophie Smith and Maddy Ruger took first (2:25.44). Kadrlk also took first in the long (13-½) and triple jump (29-3¾). Ruger was first in the 800 (2:51.59). Nora Titus took first in the high jump (4-6). Kathleen Pichotta won the 3,200 (14:53.58).
"Several more teams were able to place in the meet," Fogal said. "We were able to put together a lot of relays, and everyone was able to participate in a lot events."
Boys
"It was nice to be back on the track at a meet," TCU boys head coach Craig Nordling said. "For TCU boys' team, I would say that close to 40% of the team experienced their first track meet. With a short window to prepare, six days, it became clearer in a meet the items to clean up and allocate extra practice time to (relay exchanges, field event warm-up prep, and basic individual warm-up routines.)
Nordling listed these bright spots of the night:
- "I felt that the hurdlers ran respectful times. Hurdling is an area that last year's no season affected greatly. Sheer repetition makes the hurdlers stronger in their event.
- "Our seniors and juniors provided great leadership. They helped those experiencing their first track meet get ready for their events and helped guide them to where they should be.
- "We are right back on the track next Tuesday (at Sibley East), so we have quite a bit of work to do in the two practice days that we have.
- "Athletes may not have had the results that they were hoping for, but there were a lot of smiles and gratitude for just being able to participate in a meet."
The Titans earned two first places: Jordan Meyers in the 110-meter hurdles (17.1 seconds) and Payton Hennen in the long jump (17 feet, 6 inches).
"This was a hand-timed meet, so there are some times that I have seen that I do question," Nordling said.