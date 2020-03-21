Past cheering underclassman and school staff, a procession through school halls is a tradition for Cleveland seniors on their last day of school.
But the “walk through” ritual came more than two months early this year as the COVID-19 epidemic put the rest of the school year in jeopardy.
“It made me really sad because this might be the last day that I see my friends and my close friends whom I’ve been there for since preschool,” said Mya Krenik, one 40 who participated in the senior parade on Monday, the last day of classes in the school before shutdown. “All the teachers were out and all the students from preschool to 11th were clapping for us. We were crying, but mostly the girls because the guys wanted to be tough, but I think they were sad too.”
Mitchell Johnstone is one of 19 male students in the Cleveland class of 2020. He said he wouldn’t miss classroom time, but as a promising long-distance runner headed to Winona State University next fall, he was anxious about his last season on the Mankato/Loyola Cleveland track team and the encouragement of head coach Dale Compton that came with it.
“It’s just a walk through, but not being able to go to practice and train with my friends and not being able to see my coach…he’s my inspiration, a nice guy, a great guy. I’m going to be practicing at college, but that’s a lot different.”
But Johnstone said he is going to keep on running, despite not having official practices.
“I’m glad that we don’t have school because that’s just fun, but I’m hopeful that track will be back by at least subsections so I can qualify for sections and state. But I’m going to keep training until then just in case. I don’t want to be not training and subsections come back and not being ready. I’m just going to keep training and hope for the best.”
While Johnstone would be missing track practice, for Krenik, the only three-sport senior girl athlete, it was softball. Not only is the camaraderie important to her, the Clipper girls, although, retooled from last year, still would be a favorite to win the conference as well as make a deep run into sections.
“I can’t even imagine softball,” Krenik said. “Kenna (All-Conference and All-Section pitcher McKenna Robb) has been working so hard at it, and I’ve been playing with her since second grade.”
While Monday was a time for students and teachers prepare for distance learning, Principal Scott Lusk told the students that the most important thing of day was that the school community could come together.”
“I know that sounds corny, but I saw firsthand what you mean to one another: kids interacting with one another and enjoying each other's company,” said Lusk on the school’s Facebook page. “That is what life is about. You will not remember when you learned what two times two is. You will not remember the day you learned the Pythagorean Theorem. You will remember the friendships that you have or the fun things you did in school.”
While Krenik is hopeful that Monday’s walk through will end up being just a dress rehearsal, she is doubtful she and the rest of the seniors will return to brick and mortar classrooms of CHS. While saddened for the memories she could miss, she understands the necessity of closing the school.
“It’s good that we are doing this for the health of everyone. Their health is more important than us.”