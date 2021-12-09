The Minnesota River Bulldogs completely controlled the action throughout the night as they battled on the road with the Waseca Bluejays. The Bulldogs scored five times on the night, although one would have done the trick as goaltender Amilia Messer recorded her second shutout of the season and the team improved to 3-6.
"I feel like I play my best when I get a lot of shots because I'm on top of my game and don't have time to take a break, but it's always nice to get an easier night," Messer said.
After a scoreless first period, MaKenna Mueller was able to score the first goal after a quick give-and-go with Sophia Doherty.
"There was a lot of communication," Mueller said. "I passed it down to my teammate and called for it back and was able to shoot it in."
With the boost in energy provided to the Bulldogs from the goal, they complete took control of the flow of action, continually keeping the puck in the Bluejay zone and making clean passes and runs to the net time.
Messer noted, "It always feel good to not have a really hard game it feels good to have all of our hard work pay off."
A little less than 10 minutes into the second period, the next goal was scored by Cristina Cruz when she was able control a pass from Lucy Kleschult right in front of the goal and snuck the puck past the goalie.
Early in the third period, Anna Pavlo was able to collect the puck in her own zone and make her way between defenders as she streaked toward the goal. She made one final cut left to leave the last defender hapless and send a perfect shot top shelf to put the Bulldogs up 3-0.
A few minutes later, Doherty and Mueller once again worked in tandem to score on another give-and-go, this time with Doherty taking the shot.
"It worked out perfectly," said Mueller. "She sent it to me and called for it and I knew exactly where she was going to be, she put it in and it felt great."
Doherty scored the final goal of the night a few minutes later to record her third point and she was assisted by Zetta Haugen and Darbi Dunning as they found her open in the left circle.
As a team, the Bulldogs outshot the Bluejays 25-16.
Minnesota River returns to the ice Saturday, Dec. 11, when the team hosts Worthington as part of a celebration hosted by the Minnesota River Bulldogs Booster Club. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.