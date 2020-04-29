The 40-year-old Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA), which features 29 teams of 35-and-older baseball players, is not giving up hope for a season this summer.
"We have every intention of fulfilling a complete baseball season unless we're informed we cannot," River Valley League President Ken Schmidt of Le Center Braves said. "We are all trying to remain positive as we sit on the fence and wait. Nobody really knows where we are headed as far as a baseball season is concerned."
Season schedules have been organized, umpires hired and players rostered. "All of this is up in the air and dependent on where this public health issue is headed," Schmidt said.
Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association (town team baseball) is waiting on the governor's blessing to allow athletic events.
"Our state board will make a decision and an announcement once the governor gives clearance, and we know where we are at as far as how much season we have left and how league teams feel about things as well," Schmidt said. "But the ultimate goal is to rearrange if necessary the schedules to get the entire schedule in."
More specifically the River Valley League (RVL) are also waiting for such an announcement. The 20 RVL teams are Jordan Alers, Jordan Millers, Le Center Braves, Northfield Millers, St. Peter Saints, Apple Valley A's, Minneapolis Bombers, Prior Lake Mariners, Rosemount Pipers, Belle Plaine Gray Tigers, Minnetonka Lakers, Mankato Twins, Searles Bullheads, Southwest Outlaws, Burnsville Bulldogs, Eden Prairie Lions Tap, Loretto Sox, St. Louis Park Cardinals and Waconia Islanders and Crystal River Bats (new team in 2020).
MSMABA also includes nine Northwest Minnesota League teams: Alexandria, Becker, Clarissa, Fergus Falls, K-Town, Menahga/Sebeka, Morris, Urbank and Verndale.
"Communities must also give clearance for their baseball fields to be used," Schmidt said. "Many communities have closed their fields to use until June 1 and some even July 1. Other communities have made their fields off limits until further notice with no opening date."
The season typically runs from May through the state tournament in August.