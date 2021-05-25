Three golfers from Tri-City United and dn thre from Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East have been named to the 2021 Minnesota River Conference All-Conference Golf Team
TCU junior Adam Henze, son of Brian and Lori Henze, earned all-conference. He is team captain football, team captain and all-conference basketball, and team captain and all-conference golf.
TCU seniors Gabe Robinson and Miyu Kobayashi earned all-conference honorable mention.
The MRC coaches named of Le Sueur-Henderson senior MaKenna Reinhardt the 2021 MRC Most Valuable Golfer. She will attend Hawaii Pacific University next fall to play D II Golf. She is the daughter of Rod and Jill Reinhardt.
Cleveland eighth-grader Allison Cink also was named all-conference. This was her first year of playing golf. She is the daughter of Paul and Connie Cink.
LS-H freshman Ayden Christ and LS-H junior Darbi Dunning earned honorable mention all-conference.