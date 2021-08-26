COACHES
Head coach: Brian Fogal, 13th year.
Assistant coach: Chad Polson, 11th year; Craig Nordling, 3rd year.
KEY PLAYERS
Boys: The boys team will be led by senior Austin Rutt and Chase Goecke. Both these runners have been running on the varsity 7 for the past 3 years.
Girls: The girls team will be led by 9th Grader Yasmin Ruiz. She qualified for state last year in both Cross Country and Track.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Boys: Michael Pichotta and Dante Juberien both ran varsity the past 2 years. They hopefully can take that next step to be All Conference runners this year.
Girls: Sophomore Sophia Smith and Makayla Erickson both had very good Cross country and track season last year. Hopefully they can continue that success into this coming season.
MOVED ON
Boys: Graduated Isaac Lebrun, Thomas Bulger, and Aiden McNamara.
Girls: Graduated Kathleen Pichotta, a 5-year letter winner.
2020 RECAP
Both teams are looking forward to competing in bigger meets again this year. Last year most of the meets were small 3-4 team meets. Everyone is looking forward to getting back to our usual big meet schedule.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
Both teams bring back most of the last year’s team. We were very young and inexperienced last year. Hopefully with a year of experience we come out strong and run well.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
This year’s team has shown a great deal of effort in the first week of practice. We head off to Cross Country running camp for week 2 of the season, which we missed last year due to COVID. I am looking forward to the upcoming season and building off of last year’s experience.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 — Girls
15 — Boys
4 — Seniors