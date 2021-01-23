Rochester Lourdes dominated Minnesota River 6-1 on Friday in girls hockey at Le Sueur Community Center.
The Eagles out shot the Bulldogs 49-21, but Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer stood up well to the attack, making 43 saves, including many tough ones.
Despite getting out shot 23-7 in the first period, the Bulldogs were still in the game, trailing by only 2-1.
The Eagles jumped to a 1-0 lead when seventh-grader forward Delany Argo shot in a rebound off a shot by forward Lizzie Pike at 3:16.
The Bulldogs tied it at 11:54 when senior center Anna Pavlo scored on a scramble in front, assisted by senior defender Mary Rella. It was Pavlo's second goal of the season to go with three assists for five points to lead the team.
Lourdes took a 2-1 lead at 12:38 on the first of two goals by forward Katie Cummings, assisted by forwards Abby Wick and Layla Rippentrop.
The Eagles pulled away with a pair of goals in each of the last two periods, including two goals by defender Maggie Hanzel, for the 6-1 victory to up their record to 2-0.
No rest for the weary, the Bulldogs journey to Litchfield Civic Arena on Saturday for a 1 p.m. puck drop against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.