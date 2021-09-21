The Cleveland volleyball team continued to roll Tuesday night when the Clippers swept Martin County West (MCW) 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-19)
Emily Kern led the Clippers with 12 kills and added five blocks. Taylin Gosch added 25 assists as well as four kills.
Ava Hahn had six kills on the night and was 23-23 on the service line with three aces. Emma Sweere had 18 digs and Savannah Meyer was 11-11 on the service line with four aces, and seven digs.
Zoe Porter added six digs and was 8-8 serving with an ace and Grayce Kortuem added four kills.
With the win, Cleveland is now 9-2 (3-0 conference) on the season. The Clippers travel to Martin Luther on Thursday, Sept. 23 for another Valley Conference matchup against GHEC-ML.