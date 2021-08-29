Head Coach
Matt Collins, 2nd year as head coach, 10th year overall
Assistant Coaches
Tony Barnack, 6th year at TCU; Phil Campbell, 10th year at TCU; Andrew Meier, 10th Year at TCU; Jay Frederickson, 7th year at TCU; John Rumpza, 2nd year at TCU; Kyle Johnson, 2nd year at TCU.
Key Players
“We have 26 returning letter winners this year,” said Coach Matt Collins. “Reice Narum is a senior captain who is returning from a knee injury. We are hoping for great things from Reice this season on both sides of the ball. Adam Henze is also a senior captain who returns as one of our top wide receivers and defensive backs. Caleb Whipps returns at linebacker where he had a great season a year ago. Brendon O’Keefe and Brody Lerfald return on the offensive line as senior leaders. We also bring back two quarterbacks who gained valuable experience last year in Payton Hennen and Henry Schendel. We return five of our top six linemen from a year ago.”
Keep Your Eye On
Hank Holicky; Marco Reyes; Caden O’Malley; Carter O’Malley; Chris Johnson; Cole Franek; Brant Lemieux; Dylan Hollom; Zach Gargett; Konnor Korbitz; Jake Kroyer; Mecca Nightingale; Mason Vosejpka; Jordan Weiers; Tegan Determan; Devin Whiteis; Mavrick Birdsell.
Moved On
Mason O’Malley; Riley O’Malley; Kayden Factor; Matt Rabenberg; Gabe Robinson; Mike Zurn; Dawson Gindt; Aiden Blaschko; Brody Rud; Jack Paggen.
2020 Recap
“We finished the shortened 2020 season with a 3-3 record, beating LS-H, Belle Plaine and St. Peter,” said Collins. “We earned the number 4 seed in section 3, but our season was cut short before we were able to start the playoffs.”
2021 Season Outlook
“We bring back some experienced players but largely will be relying on players with little varsity experience,” said Collins. “We have a lot of players we are excited about and are looking forward to them getting their first taste of varsity football. We are hoping to improve throughout the season and be playing our best at the end of the year when the playoffs start. Marshall, Jordan, and Waseca will be the favorites in our district.”
Comments from the Coach
“We have had a nice offseason in our program,” said Collins. “Our team numbers are up. We are excited to improve on the success we had last season and continue to move our program forward. We have a lot of young talent with most of our players getting their first true varsity experience this year. Like every season, our goal is to stay healthy and be playing our best football at the end of the season.”
By the Numbers
26 — returning letter winners
7 — total seniors
3 — regular-season wins in 2020