With the Minnesota River Conference wrestling championship on the line, the Tri-City United Titans were down a pair of varsity wrestlers. Despite coming in shorthanded, the Titans earned convincing victories over the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants and the Norwood Young America Raiders, but came up just short against the Sibley East Wolverines in the highlight dual of the evening.
Five members of the team earned all-conference honors by going 3-0 in the the tournament, Chris Johnson, Brant Lemieux, Carter O`Malley, Caleb Whipps and Caden O'Malley.
Coming into the night, it was known that if the wrestlers present handled their business, it would come down to the match between the Wolverines and TCU, and the match did not disappoint.
After dropping the first two matches, Riley Skluzacek pinned his opponent 37 seconds into his match before Chris Johnson gave the Titans a 12-10 lead with a fall at 1:46. Brant Lemieux followed up the falls with a 9-2 decision and Carter O'Malley extended the lead to 20-10 with a 19-4 tech fall.
Two-time state champion Drayden Morton cut into the TCU lead with a major decision but Caleb Whipps erased those lost points a fall at 1:22. The Wolverines earned a fall before Tyler Stans turned his match around late on his opponent to win a 7-5 decision and Caden O'Malley picked up a fall at 2:00 giving the Titans a 35-20 lead knowing the team would be forfeiting 195 and 220.
The dual, and ultimately conference championship, came down to the heavyweight match between TCU's Robert Bastyr and Omar Martinez of Sibley East. Martinez took an early lead with takedown in the opening minute, but Bastyr escaped and as the first round came to a close, Bastyr got Martinez on his back to earn nearfall points as the round ended.
Bastyr went for an aggressive move to open the second round, but Martinez was able to counter the attack and at 3:33, he earned the fall victory, winning the match and giving the Wolverines the 38-35 win in the dual.
The Titan's first dual of the night was against Norwood Young America and they controlled the action the entire time, defeating the Raiders 57-15. In the final dual of the meet, TCU took care of business over LS-H to win 41-30.
With the conference tournament completed, the Titans return to action Thursday, Jan. 27 when they host a triangular.