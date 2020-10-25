The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team finished their season last week over a two day Section 1A tournament. Divers competed on Thursday, while swimmers faced off against nine other teams on Saturday at Inver Grove Heights Community Center.
The Titans finished 10th with 68 points, behind Mankato West in first with 344 points, Mankato East second with 335, Red Wing third at 302, Winona fourth at 237, Simley fifth at 235, St. Peter sixth at 202, Faribault seventh at 186, Austin eighth at 164 and Albert Lea in ninth with 126.
The Titans' highest points earner of the day was seventh grader Ella Schmiesing. Schmiesing placed seventh out of 40 girls in the 50-yard freestyle. She broke the team record and her personal record by a second with a new time of 25.84. Ellie Sladek placed 34th in the freestyle, Elizabeth Odenthal placed 39th and Brianna Erickson placed 40th.
Schmiesing also placed seventh out of 39 in the 100 freestyle, setting a new personal record of 57.52. Sladek ranked 35th, Kendra Westphal placed 38th and Brooklyn Kahle landed in 39th. Together, Schmiesing's races netted 24 points for the Titans.
The Titans' relay teams did not score high, but they did break personal records. Ellie Sladek, Natalie Lundahl, Katie Berger and Schmiesing shaved 3 seconds off their time to deliver a 10th place finish in the 200 medley relay. Lundahl, Schmiesing, Berger and Mallorie Plut also cut off 2 seconds for a tenth place finish in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:55.07.
In diving, Lily Traxler was one of 16 girls to make it into the finals. She placed 15th and set a new school record with 234.35 points. Traxler's performance was 20 points better than the previous record-holder.
"[I'm] very proud of all of them," said TCU Coach Kristen Munden. "Given the hand we were dealt this season, we made the very best of it."