After 50-38 road loss to Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Thursday and a 64-45 home defeat at the hands of Granada-Huntley-East Chain/ Martin Luther/Truman a day later, Cleveland girls head basketball coach Joe Remiger is hoping his girls find some rebounding skills in their Christmas stockings.
“They’ve been working hard, and they played a game last night, so I am proud of how they came out tonight and played like they did, because they played up and down. They pressed us this whole game. BA pressed us pretty much the whole game, but just that rebounding. If we can get tougher in there, that will help us a lot.”
Macey Ziebarth opened the scoring against GHEC/ML/T with a basket behind the arc. With her drive to the hoop, the Clippers were ahead 5-2 early, but they couldn’t handle full-court pressure and turned the ball over five times, enough for the Jaguars to knot the game 5-5.
The Clippers continued to be generous with the ball, and while the Jaguars didn’t shoot all that well overall, they scored nine of the next 11 points, seven of them after Clipper turnovers, to go up 14-7.
Later in the half, the Clippers got better at beating the press, and Kallie Phillips made four baskets inside, but they were still down 36-25 at the break.
“Even with all that pressing, I was still impressed how patient they are breaking that,” Remiger said. “We got one 10-second call, but I would rather have a 10-second call than hand them the ball and have them go make a layup.”
Emily Kern battled in the second half, and after she assisted Sarena Remiger’s inside basket, the Clippers narrowed their deficit to six, 45-39, but that was as close as they could get, and the Jaguars used the steal to hold on for the triumph.
Kern led the effort with a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds. Ziebarth scored a dozen points. Phillips added eight points and eight rebounds.
Against Faribault BA, Ziebarth led all players with 19 points.
“We had 14-or 15 minutes where we played really well and then kind of coughed it up,” Remiger said after the loss to the Jags. “Tonight, it’s starting to click, so I’m proud of the girls.”
The Clippers are back in action on Friday, Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. when they take on New Ulm Cathedral in the first round of the Nicolle tournament. The tournament continues the following Monday with the Clippers playing Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 1 p.m.
GH-EC/ML/T 36-28-64
Cleveland 25 20 45
Cleveland 45 (Macey Ziebarth 12, Kalie Phillips 8, Emily Kern 15, Kaylee Karles 3, Sarena Remiger 5, Stephanie Cink 2)
Rebounds 39 (Kern 16, Ziebarth 2, Mya Krenik 3, Karles 1, Cink 1, Emmie Dittmar 1, Phillips 8, Remiger 7)
Assists 15 (Ziebarth 1, Krenik 3, Cink 4, Dittmar 3, Karles 1, Remiger 2, Kern 1)
Steals 4 (Ziebarth 2, Krenik 1, Remiger 1, Kern 1)
Turnovers 26
2FG 13-39 (33%)
3FG 2-16 (13%) (Ziebarth 2)
FT 13-21 (62%)
Faribault BA 18 32 50
Cleveland 24 15 39
Cleveland 39 (Macey Ziebarth 19, Kallie Phillips 3, Emily Kern 4, Emmie Dittmar 7, Kaylee Karles 4, Stephanie Cink 2)
2FG 12 (30%)
3FG 3 (Ziebarth 2, Dittmar 1)
FT 6-7 (86%)