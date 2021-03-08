The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team was able to pick up one last regular season victory March 4, as the squad prepares to head into team and then individual section competition.
The Giants beat out Benilde St. Margaret's 42-33 at the March 4 triangular in Norwood Young America; the home team beat out LS-H in another competitive meet that day, 48-33. The Giants then headed to Mankato March 6, where they were resolutely beaten by both Mankato East (68-9) and Mankato West (58-22).
Against Benilde, the Giants started off with a 6-point advantage thanks to a forfeit victory for Luca Greenig at 106 pounds. Both teams then forfeited the 113 slot. The two teams traded forfeits at 120, 126 and 132 pounds, with Mark Boisjolie and Dylan Novak getting wins for the Giants.
In the first match actually wrestled in the meet, Jordan Grinde was the victor. He pinned his opponent at the 4-minute mark. Benilde responded with a pin of its own in the 152-pound match. But the Giants responded right back, as Ethan Genelin pinned his opponent at 160 pounds in 28 seconds. That was enough for the Giants to win the meet.
Benilde won a 9-2 decision at 170 pounds, then won by pin at 182 pounds, and then won two forfeit victories at 195 and 220 pounds. All of that closed the gap to 36-33 with LS-H ahead, but with no wrestler in the 285-pound position, Benilde had to forfeit the last match to LS-H's Noe Sanchez, and the Giants claimed the victory.
Against Norwood Young America, the Giants couldn't overcome their forfeits. They gave up free points at 106, 113, 132, 195 and 220 pounds. Winners for LS-H included Wyatt Genelin, who took a 10-7 decision at 120 pounds; Mark Boisjolie, who pinned his opponent in 38 seconds at 126 pounds; Dylan Novak, winner by forfeit at 138 pounds; Ethan Genelin, winner by forfeit at 160 pounds; Peyton Tellijohn, who pinned his opponent at 1:43 in the 170-pound match; and Noe Sanchez, winner by forfeit at 285 pounds.
In Mankato, it was tough for the limited Giants squad to compete. The only winners against Mankato East were Mark Boisjolie, who took a 7-3 decision at 126 pounds, and Dylan Novak, who won by fall in 42 seconds at 138 pounds.
LS-H found a few more victories against Mankato West. Dylan Novak topped off a big day, pinning his West opponent in 34 seconds at 138 pounds. Then Jordan Grinde followed at 145 pounds with a 15-2 major decision victory. Later, Ethan Genelin won by pin in 43 seconds at 170 pounds, and George Doherty pinned his opponent at 3:53 in the 182-pound match.
The Giants finished the regular season at 4-23. They got the No. 9 seed in the section tournament, and they were scheduled to face No. 1 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo March 8 (check www.lesueurcountynews.com for up to date results). The individual section tournament is scheduled to take place mid-March.