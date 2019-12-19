Charlie Weick’s goal with 5.5 seconds remaining against visiting Redwood Valley lifted the Minnesota River boys to their fourth straight win on Tuesday.
It was the second game in a row the Bulldogs scored with less than a minute left to break a tie for the triumph. It was the second goal of the year for Weick.
“I just circled around the net, and passed it to Shawn (Lehtinen),” said the senior forward. “Shawn hit the pad, and it popped out right to my stick, and I just buried it.”
The Bulldogs jumped off to an early lead against the winless Cardinals when Seth Reicks scored at the 5:48 mark. He was assisted by Brock Olson. Just under a minute later, Brendon O’Keefe scored on his own for a 2-0 Bulldog advantage. Both goals were even strength.
“Each night, with the success we’ve had for the last couple of years, we know we are going to get the best from every team we go against,” said Bulldog coach Shea Roehrkasse. “We got out to a lead, and I think maybe just got too comfortable there for a while and all of a sudden found ourselves in a pretty good dog fight.”
Period two was all Cardinals with a breakaway goal at 6:10 and — after an inference infraction on the Bulldogs — another goal 43 seconds later to knot the contest 2-2. The second was the game’s only power play goal among four minor Bulldog penalties.
Besides Lehtinen, Brady Sowder was also credited for assisting Weick on the winning goal.
“We found a way to win again,” Roehrkasse said. “Finding ways to win can be a good thing later on. A win’s a win.”
The Bulldogs, who had four minutes of power play, parked eight shots on goal in the first period, 14 in the second and six in the third for a total of 27. For Redwood Valley, those numbers were 4, 10 and seven for 21 shots on goal. With 19 saves, goalie Mitch Kotek earned the win.
The Bulldogs face host Mankato East on Saturday, Dec. 21 at All Seasons Arena. The puck drops at 4 pm.
“It should be a good test for us, a good section game,” Roehrkasse said. “They are probably one of the favorites in the section.”