Jake Rimstad’s power play goal 1:27 into the third period put the Minnesota River boys hockey team up 2-1 over visiting Marshall on Saturday, and the Bulldogs hung on to avenge an earlier season loss and beat a team that is a notch up in the Big South Conference.
Smothering 40 shots, sophomore goalie Mitch Kotek was a barricade in the victory.
“He did a fantastic job,” said head coach Shea Roehrkasse. “Logan Moe (with 37 saves) did a fantastic job last night (when the Bulldogs fell 5-1 to Southwest Christian/Richfield). Our goalies are doing a nice job for us.”
With 18 shots compared to the Bulldogs' four and a goal with 6 seconds left, the first period was all Marshall, Marshall, Marshall, but the Minnesota River boys came out soaring after the intermission. On a breakaway in the opening minute, senior Charlie Weick launched a hard shot, but it clanged off the pipe.
“The first period was a little slow, and we knew we had to come back fast the last two and put it in second gear,” Weick said.
Later, the Bulldogs rang the pipes again, and on another breakaway midway into the period, it look like Weick slapped in his own ricochet, but the refs, thinking the goalie made a successful cover, whistled the play dead, said ‘Sorry Charlie,’ and took the point off the scoreboard.
“We had a good turnaround going into the second period,” Roehrkasse said. “We had a couple posts and one waved off. Credit to our guys because it could have been a reason to tuck tail and call it a day after a rough one last night, but these guys kept grinding and found a way.”
While the Karma wasn’t instant, it was poetic justice that Weick scored the tying goal with 79 seconds left in the same period. Three seconds after a Marshall tripping penalty elapsed, the Bulldogs arranged themselves around the Marshall net, and Weick, after a pass from Rimstad to Shawn Lehtinen, whistled in a shot from the right drop zone for his 11th goal of the season.
“It hit a couple of posts and went in,” Weick said. “We ran that play a lot of practice and finally got a score in a game.”
With the Bulldogs up a player after a Tiger elbowing infraction, Weick also helped with Rimstad’s winning goal.
“I was just patient on the wall, and I found Jake, and Jake got a good shot from the top of the circle and scored,” Weick said.
The Tigers yanked their goalie with a little over 2 minutes left, but the Bulldogs kept in control to seal the victory.
“We were able to roll three lines pretty consistently throughout the game,” Roehrkasse said. “It was a huge credit for our guys being able to do that and allow us to have a little more energy left in the tank going late in the third period. They kept buzzing because obviously they were in a do-or-die situation, but our guys held on and made some big blocks, and Kotek got some big saves.”
Marshall out shot the Bulldogs 10-9 in the second period and 13-6 in the third. The Bulldogs had five power plays compared to just one by the Tigers. Marshall served 12 minutes in the isolation chamber on six penalties while the Bulldogs were punished with four minutes on two infractions, one overlapping a Marshall penalty by all but 15 seconds, and the other, also in the third period, concurring.
Behind New Ulm, Marshall is in second place in the Big South with and 11-3 record. The 10-4 (12-10 overall) Bulldogs are in third.
On Monday, the Bulldogs host Waseca. Entrance will be a free-will donation, and the proceeds, as well as money collected from a 50/50 drawing, will go toward the Arik Matson fund. Matson, a Waseca police officer, is recovering after he was shot in the line of duty on Jan. 6.
“Everyone knows the tragedy there,” Roehrkasse said. “We will raise some funds, a little bit, but hopefully it helps in some way.”