Tri-City United, Girls Basketball
COACHES
Head coach: Eric Specht, 7th year
Assistant coaches: Lora Angileno, 10th year, John Schmiesing 9th year
KEY PLAYERS
Grace Factor - Senior Forward, "Grace is our only returning player receiving all-conference honors from last season as she was selected all-conference honorable mention," said Coach Eric Specht. "Grace has been selected captain for our 2019/20 season. Grace is a natural athlete that has a nose for the basketball. She does a great job nice job rebounding on both ends of the floor. We will rely on Grace's quickness down low to create some easy baskets for our team."
Erica Jackson - Senior Guard "Erica is a returning letter winner and selected captain for our 2019/20 team by her teammates," said Specht. "Erica is a our most consistent outside threat. She will be asked to help handle a lot of the ball handling duties this season."
Jessica Dull - Junior Forward "Jessica is returning letter winner from last season," said Specht. "Jessica is our most polished post player heading into the 2019/20 season. She will be asked to control paint on both ends of the floor. Jess does a really nice job of passing the basketball from the five position, which will be an advantage for our team this season."
Sam Lang - Junior Guard "Sam is returning letter winner from last season," said Specht. "Sam has been selected a captain for the 2019/20 season by her teammates. Sam is very good at attacking the rim on the offensive side and playing longer than what she is. I'm excited to see Sam reach her potential this season."
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Katilyn Lang - 10th grade guard
Kia Krocak - 9th grade Post
MOVED ON
Maggie Trnnka
Courtney Whipps
Keeley Oak
Cassie Kadrlik
Hannah Chadderson
Sarah Novak
Emily Chadderdon
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
"Last season we ended the year 11-3 in conference (tied for 2nd), 18-9 overall, earning the four seed in our section." said Eric Specht. "We were a very senior dominate team, which has created some unknown heading into the 2019-20 season. Although this is scary for a coach, it also has created a lot of excitement and energy amongst the coaching staff and players."
"I feel we have a very competitive Minnesota River conference this upcoming season. Several teams return a lot of talent from last season. It will be fun to watch our conference battle each other throughout the season."
"Like our conference, we have a very strong section. There are several 1 or 2 loss teams from last year which are returning their core group of players. This will be a run race to the end."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"I know this is cliche but our goal is to be playing our best basketball at the start of playoffs," said Specht. "We are a very inexperienced basketball team but have the potential to develop into a competitive group. If our girls can stick together, continue to improve as both individuals and team, I believe we could create problems for any team in our section."