Tuesday night, the Tri-City United Titan wrestling team traveled to Medford for a dual against the Tigers. Despite a back and forth performance all night, ultimately it was the Tigers who came out on top 42-36.
At 106, Allen Krenik earned a fall at 2:31 for the Titans to pick up six points and Riley Skluzacek (120) scored four points with a 9-1 major decision.
Unfortunately for TCU, Medford won the next four matches to take a 24-10 lead.
The Titans began to comeback with Caleb Whipps (152) earning a fall in only 38 seconds before Carter O’Malley (160) picked up a fall at 4:15.
Caden O’Malley (182) earned a fall at 1:11 and Kolton Duff (220) won via firefight meaning the night came down to the final match as the Tigers held a 36-34 lead.
Robert Bastyr took to the mat for TCU at 285 pounds, but 3:12 into the match, he found himself on the wrong of a fall which allowed Medford to earn the win, dropping the TCU to 1-4 in duals for the season.
The Titans return to action Saturday, Dec. 18 when they travel to compete in the Northfield Invitational.