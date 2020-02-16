In half of their previous eight games — starting with Madelia on Jan. 23 — the Clipper boys were ahead at halftime only to lose at the end.
On Friday, they flipped that scenario when, down by six at the half against host Madelia, they eked out a 59-57 win in the second round of the Valley Conference Showcase.
“There was a time out called at the 4-minute mark,” said head coach Dan Fredrickson, “and I turned to the guys on the sideline and said ‘We’ve been here over and over and over. Now’s the time to finish.'”
With Isaac Mueller poised down the stretch, they did. Mueller scored seven-straight points, the first two after he drove to the hoop, absorbed the foul and made both free shots to pull the Clippers within a basket, 55-53.
At the 2:03 mark, the Clippers were initiating a drive inside when Fredrickson called a time out. It was all good though because Mueller got a good look from the corner and sunk a three to put his team up by a point.
Half a minute later, Madelia iced a pair of foul shots and then picked off a sluggish Clipper pass, but the Blackhawks were careless too, throwing the ball off the court with 53 seconds remaining. Taking advantage, Mueller drove the baseline and then pulled up for a jump shot that put the Clippers up 58-57.
“Instead of focusing on what went wrong, the guys kept looking for ways to win,” Fredrickson said. “Isaac made a couple of spectacular plays…Eric (Rohlfing), Ben Holden)…we were looking for a way to still win the game. We were in the fight and did a good job.”
After Madelia took the ball down court, sophomore scoring ace Ja’Sean Glover drove down the baseline but smack dab into Eric Rohlfing. That gave Mueller enough time to knock the ball out of Glover’s hands. Another Madelia player grabbed it, but his foot was out of bounds for a turnover with 0.7 seconds remaining.
Fredrickson said that Levi Baker kept on top of Glover to drain the clock and force Madelia to make the mistake.
“One of the big things was Levi chased Ja’Sean from corner to corner. That’s just Levi being a senior. That’s not a call we have on defense; that’s not a slide we have in our defense to stay with a guy without the basketball like that, but he stayed with Ja’Sean so he didn’t get that catch in the corner, and it screwed up their last possession.”
Reaching over three times in desperation as Holden was attempting the inbounds, Glover got flagged with a technical. Luke Mueller made the first of two free shots, and the Clippers were successful on the ensuing inbounds to preserve the win.
“It’s been tough, but I think we’re finally turning the edge,” said Luke Mueller.
The Clippers kept a deliberate pace in the first half, and with a size advantage, tried to work the ball inside.
“We want to control the tempo,” Fredrickson said. “We didn’t need a track meet. With Ja’Sean, if he gets beyond one guy, he’s already by the second. I think we’ve had some really had some talented plyers come through the conference, but he is probably the most impactful player that I have seen with his ability to just get by people. He is a hammer on offense.”
Glover scored 18 in the first half, but the Clippers limited him to just four points in the second.
“The kids rotated. The kids talked,” Fredrickson said. “Elijah (Sullivan) played some really big minutes off the bench. He pinched the mid post area and really made it hard for some catches for him, so things that are happening on the floor sometimes may be unrecognizable for how slowing somebody down.”
But the Clippers missed too many easy inside shots early and went into the locker room down 32-26.
During the break, Fredrickson asked his players if they felt like they were getting good shots.
“They said ‘Yes.’ I asked ‘Does anyone want to see the shot chart?’ They all said ‘No.’ The spacing, where we were getting the basketball was good. We put them in a position to be efficient. They made some nice passes. It’s just that we weren’t making shots.”
The Clippers went to the three for a 42-41 advantage midway through the half. Holden hit a baseline jumper but soon after picked up his fourth foul, and the Blackhawks scored the next five points. Early in the half, Isaac Mueller already had four fouls.
“We need a player like Isaac on the floor,” Fredrickson said. “He just oozes potential. We can’t replace him if he comes off the floor with four fouls. We can’t replace Eric. We can’t replace Ben. We’re just like any other team, and for us, if our headliners go out, we just get so much smaller.”
Later, Holden drove in for a score and followed up with a three from the corner to put the Clippers up 49-48. But the Blackhawks scored the next seven points, two on free throws, three after Glover thundered down the floor, scored on a layup and made his ensuing foul shot, and two more on an inside basket after stepping in front of a lazy Clipper pass.
Holden, who ended the night with 19 points and a dozen rebounds, made two foul shots just before Isaac Mueller’s run down the stretch.
Madelia made four threes and were 17 of 22 from the free-throw line. The Clippers scored 27 points from behind the three-point line and made eight of 14 free throw attempts. Isaac Mueller scored 11 points. Rohlfing was limited to eight points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
The Clippers didn’t set the world on fire in Lake Crystal in the final showcase round on Saturday but easily beat Alden-Conger 63-43. Holden scored 25 points, Rohlfing scored 18 points, and Isaac Mueller scored 13 points.
The Clippers host Le Sueur-Henderson on Monday.
Cleveland 26 33 59
Madelia 32 25 57
Cleveland 59 (Ben Holden 19, Levi Baker 8, Eric Rohlfing 8, Isaac Mueller 11, Carter Dylla 6, Luke Mueller 4, Elijah Sullivan 3)
Rebounds 31 (Holden 12, Isaac Mueller 4, Rohlfing 13, Baker 2)
Assists 17 (Isaac Mueller 5, Rohlfing 4, Baker 2, Luke Mueller 1, Holden 1, Dylla 2, Sullivan 2)
Steals 4 (Isaac Mueller 2, Baker 2)
Blocks 2 (Holden 1, Rohlfing 1)
Turnovers 8
2FG 12-27 (44%)
3FG 9-24 (38%) (Holden 2, Sullivan 1, Baker 2, Dylla 2, Luke Mueller 1, Isaac Mueller 1)
FT 8-14 (57%)
Cleveland 39 24 63
Alden-Conger 24 19 43
Cleveland 63 (Ben Holden 25, Eric Rohlfing 18, Isaac Mueller 13, Carter Dylla 3, Elijah Sullivan 3, Cameron Seely 1)
Rebounds 40 (Holden 11, Rohlfing 7, Levi Baker 4, Dylla 4, Seely 3, Isaac Mueller 6, Luke Mueller 3, Jackson Meyer 1, Lucas Walechka 1)
Assists 23 (Isaac Mueller 3, Rohlfing 3, Baker 8, Luke Mueller 2, Holden 3, Dylla 1, Sullivan 2, Meyer 1)
Steals 13 (Isaac Mueller 4, Rohlfing 3, Baker 1, Holden 3, Sullivan 1, Luke Mueller 1)
Blocks 2 (Holden 2)
Turnovers 11
2FG 18-39 (46%)
3FG 7-21 (33%) (Holden 2, Sullivan 1, Rohlfing 2, Dylla 1, Isaac Mueller 1)
FT 6-12 (50%)