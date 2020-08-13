Julie Scott is giving back, teaching tennis on the same courts where she played in her senior year for the Le Center/Cleveland Coyotes girls tennis team at Le Center High School.
Scott, a 2000 graduate of Le Center High School, teaches in the Tri-City United Community Education youth tennis league each summer. She played all the way through junior high and high school in grades 7 through 12. Although she played her senior year on the existing courts, the courts used to be about a hundred yards away, next to the school.
The school building is where she honed her game, hitting against the wall.
“That’s how I learned, hitting against the wall,” Scott said. “I never took lessons. Back in the day, when I was a kid and played all though 11th-grade where this building is right here, there were four tennis courts and a basketball court at the end. Then they bought this area here, plus that house, they knocked this all out and put the six courts down here. So my senior year in high school were the first year these were played on.”
Now the new courts have a wooden wall in which players can practice on their own. Practice is what it takes to improve. That and a few tips from an expert like Scott.
She started teaching community tennis in Lonsdale in 2007, and then she added Le Center to her lesson docket. She teaches two classes: one for beginners and one for advanced beginners with 1 to 3 years experience. Beginners work on the basic skills of forehands, backhands, volleys, overheads, serving and scoring. Then they play actual games.
How to play
Scott recommends stepping into a forehand and backhand with the front leg, bending your knees and using your legs and hips, swinging across and following through to your opposite shoulder for better control and power.
She suggests using two hands with the backhand, which is the most common way today. In the past, most players used one hand on their backhand.
“You’re stronger with two hands than with one,” Scott said. “I’ve played tennis since I was 5 years old, and I can’t hit a one-handed backhand.”
Explaining how to the volley, in which the ball is hit before it touches the ground, Scott said you’re hands are higher and you’re closer to the net. You punch it instead of swinging. You don’t break your wrist ever. If you break your wrist, you’re probably going to dump it into the net. You keep your wrist strong and step into it and punch it down.”
On the overhead, Scott suggests scooting back, letting it bounce, reaching up and smashing it over the net.
A serve is similar to an overhead smash. She suggests putting your foot (left for right handers, right for left handers) on the edge of the baseline pointing toward the service box in which you’re aiming.
The drills start with ball taps where they hit the ball off their racket and off the ground continuously. Then they hit it up in the air off their rackets.
“That’s always easy to work on hand coordination,” Scott said.
“The beginner class gives them the opportunity to get a feel for what the real game is like,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of parts to it, so I give them a taste of each part.”
The advanced class plays more actual games.
“In the advanced class, we go through the same skills but much faster,” Scott said,” because we want them to learn to score and get to play in a game type setting.”
During the virus
In this COVID-19 pandemic period, the groups avoid playing doubles to follow social distancing. So they stick to singles instead.
“Normally, we would play doubles, because I don’t have to watch two courts at one time, and it’s easier to fine tune things,” Scott said. “But because of COVID rules, we have to keep them separated 6 feet apart, and playing doubles you can’t guarantee 6 feet. I just have to keep up between more courts.”
Scott does a COVID screening questionnaire before they start playing, sprays their hands with sanitizer, and she sprays the tennis balls with another bottle. In between, she keeps the balls sprayed.
“And at the end, everybody picks up balls, then I spray their hands, and they have to skedaddle right away,” Scott said. “Then the next group comes in. I go through the same thing every day.”
Scott thinks tennis is a good sport to play in the virus situation, because it has the least amount of contact: “It’s the least risky. You’re spread apart. And it’s not like you’re slobbering on each other and running into each other.”
Tennis future
The players may or may not go on to play competitively in high school or other leagues and tournaments. TCU/Cleveland offers girls tennis in the fall, although the Titans do not have a boys’ team.
“You have to get them in game situation, because a lot of these kids start older,” Scott said. “If they’re going to decide, they may play a bunch of different things, like I had to do. Did I want to play volleyball or tennis? They have a taste of both, and then they can decide. Then when they get to junior high, they know what to do. You don’t have to teach all that.”
Scott is a believer that tennis can be played by all ages and abilities.
“These tennis courts are open all the time,” she said. “They can work things out whenever they want. Just get out and play. They may not be very good at it. That’s all right. It’s a lifetime sport. You can even play tennis in a wheel chair. You can learn the skills, and it takes a lifetime to get better at it. I don’t do everything well either, and I’ve played a long time.”
Ever since she starting hitting against the wall at Le Center school.