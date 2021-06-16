Le Sueur-Henderson senior MaKenna Reinhardt wrapped up her stellar high school golfing career with her best place and score ever at state.
She finished with 79-83 (162) over the two-day tourney to tie for fifth out of 87 golfers and earn her first state medal. The top eight finishers medal.
Her previous best place and score in three other trips to state were 79-87 (166) in placing 19th out of 88 golfers in 2019.
"This is the best I've done at state, so I'm proud of that," Reinhardt said. "I had a good first day with a 79. Today I shot an 83 with a 9 on a par 5 (hole 16). I went into the water and had a little bit of tree trouble, so that kind of put me back a little bit. I was only 5 over at that point, so that put me at 9 over, which is not what I needed to do. Other than that, the round went really good."
Reinhardt rallied in her second round with six pars and two birdies. In the first day, she had an eagle, birdie and six pars.
"My birdies and eagle really helped me," Reinhardt said.
She shot the same total score at section as state, but the competition and the course are harder at state.
"If it wouldn't have been for me 9, I would have been in really good position," Reinhardt said. "But I'm grateful where I ended up."
"It has been two years since then, but golf is golf. You're going to have bad holes. You're going to have bad swings. It's just about how you recover."
Asked about her career overall, Reinhardt said, "I've had a lot of fun. I've made a lot of memories. I definitely like coming to state with a teammate (Kylie Dunning in 2018-19 and Carson Stepka in 2017)). Hopefully next year one of the girls will get to do, and I'll get to watch. I have high hopes for them."
Reinhardt said she played well overall at state.
"I was hitting greens and fairways," Reinhardt said. "My putting could have been better. At the same time, I was sinking a lot of putts that I normally don't. I didn't get into a lot of trouble besides that one hole. I don't think I had any doubles or triples except for that 9."
Reinhardt has won a scholarship to play golf at Division II Hawaii Pacific University. "It will be really competitive," Reinhardt said. "it will like the girls I played against today. But it will be a good experience."
She leaves for college Aug. 18. College has a fall and spring season. And being Hawaii, she can play but not compete year round.
In the meantime, she is playing in the Minnesota junior players tour this season, a women's state tournament and other summer tournaments.
"My coach at the college wants me to keep practicing and being competitive, so that's my plan," Reinhardt said. "I'm super excited."