The Tri-City United boys basketball team had one of its closest games this season, just ahead of the section tournament. On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Titans took on Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and fell shy of victory 58-40.
The Titans put up a stronger defense against LCWM compared to previous games and gave the opposing team fewer opportunities to build their lead. Adding to the Titans' performance were some all-around contributions from the team.
Tanner Smith led TCU in scoring, collecting a 10-point high. Smith excelled on the free-throw line, completing 8 out of 10 attempts. Adam Henze and Mason Vosejpka were both major points-earners for the Titans in the first half. Henze chipped in a total of five points while Vosejpka acquired six points. Their performances garnered the Titans 18 points compared to LCWM’s 28.
In the second half, Collin Barret and Jonathan Hurd added to Smith’s string of seven consecutive free throws. Barret threw in three field goals for six points, while Hurd obtained five with the help of a 3-point basket. Together, the Titans added 22 points to their score in the second, compared to LCWM’s 30.
The game was Tri-City United’s last before the section tournament in New Ulm on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. The Titans (1-25) are seeded last at No. 8 and will be up against No. 1 seed Minnesota Valley Lutheran (24-2).