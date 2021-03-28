In his fourth year bowling for St. Peter/Le Sueur Strike Force, St. Peter senior Brock Portner, 18, is, as always, having a great time.
"It's just fun to hang out with my friends," he said at the team's first 2021 competition March 24. "Last year, I had a lot of friends in bowling, and that's why I want to do it."
Adapted bowling gives physically or mentally impaired students a chance to compete in a high school sport with their friends.
"It's fun to watch them bowl and get excited about just being a part of a team," St. Peter co-head coach Keith Bense said. "The kids are awesome."
Co-head coach Kris Voeltz agreed: "It gives them an opportunity to have their own thing. They can still join other sports. This is awesome."
None of this year's players are in other sports, but some have in the past. Voeltz also has a vested interest. Her daughter Abby, 13, is in her first year on the team as a seventh grader.
The other teams members are sophomores Logan Gessner and Mitchel Joosten, both 16.
Brock said the coaches "have been helping me a lot. Mrs. Voeltz and Mr. Bense have been very helpful."
Averaging 80 to 90 with a high of 105, Brock said, "I'm trying to make it lower, so when it comes to state, it will be easier to compete." Scores are based on handicaps, and the lower handicaps get more added to their scores.
Brock said he became better by "a lot of practicing. I used to practice a lot more, but due to COVID, I haven't been practicing a lot. But I have a good feeling I'm going to do well … My goal is to try to get a turkey (three strikes in a row)."
Portner wants to score at least higher than 105. "I just try to get my game better."
Voeltz, a physical education/health teacher at St. Peter High School, is in her eighth year coaching, and Bense is in his fourth year coaching. A former physical education/health teacher at LS-H for 28 years, Bense now is a paraprofessional at St. Peter.
The St. Peter team co-ops with Le Sueur-Henderson, but LS-H decided to not sign up any players this year because of COVID-19. St. Peter has less numbers, partly because of COVID and high risk students. The team usually has 12 to 15 players.
At the state tournament, they have a choice of bowling in two of the three divisions: singles, doubles or team. St. Peter usually does singles and doubles and will do that this year.
Another change this year is the team has a new home after KingPins bowling alley in St. Peter burned down, so the team moved to WOW Zone in Mankato.
"They've been so good to us," Voeltz and Bense agreed.
Teammates, coaches, family and friends cheer the bowlers on during matches, which consist of two games a week.
St. Peter bowls one dual meet a week in a section with Mankato East, Mankato West, Waseca/JWP, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and Granada Huntley East Chain.
In the past, those teams would come together to the WOW Zone for a state qualifier and then they went to state. This year, all teams will bowl at their home lanes and share scores with their opponents electronically to determine a result.
Due to COVID-19, there is no face-to-face competition allowed. Each kid uses his or her own ball or ball at the WOW Zone that have been sanitized.
St. Peter plays on Wednesdays. The Saints had one practice March 17 before their first match a week later. The season runs 11 weeks. including the postseason, through the week of May 8.