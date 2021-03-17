Two teams going in different directions, Glencoe-Silver Lake (15-4) clobbered Le Sueur-Henderson (3-12) by 47 points 66-19 in the first round of the Section 2AA North Subsection girls basketball tournament March 17 at Glencoe.
The Panthers jumped to a 50-15 lead at halftime and cruised over the Giants 16-4 in a low-scoring second half.
Senior guard Halle Bemmels scored more than half of the Giants' points with 10.
Senior guard Olivia Frtiz netted six points. Sophomore guard Lexi Terwedo scored two points. Senior post Zoe Thomson collected one point.
Mia Monahan led the Panthers with 23 points. Kendall Guerrero netted 13 points, and Myled Monahan had 10 points.
In more lopsided scores in the North Subsection, No. 1 seeded Jordan (11-6) defeated No. 9 Gibbon-Fairfax Winthrop (2-11) 66-36, No. 4 Norwood Young America (9-7) defeated No. 5 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (10-5) 65-39, and No. 2 Belle Plaine (14-3) defeated No. 7 Tri-City United (3-11) 59-29.
In the South Subsection, No. 1 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (15-1) defeated No. 8 seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (2-13) 61-25, No. 4 Medford (10-4) edged No. 5 Maple River (7-9) 51-46, No. 3 Fairmont (11-5) defeated No. 6 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (5-13) 62-42, and No. 2 Waseca (10-7) defeated No. 7 Blue Earth Area (4-13) 37-28.
The subsection semifinals run 7 p.m. March 19 at the high seeds. The subsection finals tip off March 23 at the high seed. The section finals will be 7 p.m. March 25 at the North subsection winner.
The Giants graduate six seniors: Bemmels, Olivia Fritz, Thomson, guard Karagen Straub, guard/forward MaKenna Borchardt and guard Sara Milam.
Returning varsity players include starting junior guard/forward Sam Wilbright and sophomore guards Rhyan Frtiz, Madision Wilbright, Alexis Terwedo, Andrea Terwedo and Cooper Vanden Eide.