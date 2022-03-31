SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Tri-City United golf By BEN CAMP ben.camp@apgsomn.com Benjamin Camp Author email Mar 31, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Adam Henze. (File Photo/southernminn.com) TCU's Ryan Miller. (File Photo/southernminn.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COACHESHead coach: Jamie Nelson, 3rd year.Assistant coaches: John Rumpza 1st year, John Karl 1st year.GIRLS ROSTERKacie Traxler, 12Anna Barnett, 11Megan Maxa, 11Kirra Meyer, 11Natalie Phelps, 10Neysa Anderson, 9Addison Houn, 9BOYS ROSTERLogan Blaschko, 12Logan Gaudreau, 12Jesus Gonzalez, 12Adam Henze, 12Gavin Hollund, 12Brody Lerfald, 12Colton Nelson, 12Ryan Miller, 12Andrew Murphy, 12Reice Narum, 12Ryan Westerhouse, 12Arthur Devine, 11Jacob Glockner, 11Jacob Kroyer, 11John Kubes, 11Judson Narum, 11Mecca Nightingale, 11John (Jack) Urtuzuastegui, 11Tristan Hunt, 10Noah Holicky, 10Austin Lorinser, 10Eduardo Flores-Stier, 9Jarret Sladek, 9KEY PLAYERSAdam Henze, Ryan Miller, Logan Blaschko, Ryan Westerhouse, and Reice Narum are all returning varsity players.Kirra Meyer and Anna Barnett are returning for the girls.KEEP YOUR EYE ONAdam Henze is our best golfer and he should be competing for the individual conference title.2021 RECAPWe earned 2nd place in the conference.2022 OUTLOOKWe hope to compete for the conference title.BY THE NUMBERSAdam Henze was all conference last year. We are returning five of our top seven boys golfers from last year. All five are seniors.The girls are all very new to the sport, but are working hard to improve. Everyone seems to have a great attitude. Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Adam Henze Kirra Meyer Sport Golf Coach Ryan Westerhouse Anna Barnett Ryan Miller Reice Narum Conference Logan Blaschko Benjamin Camp Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Rohloff says farewell to downtown Le Sueur's The Bar amid ownership change Fire destroys Waterville bar Family turning former restaurant into unique wedding venue In Future of the City survey, majority of residents say Le Sueur heading in wrong direction Joe Roby resigns from LS-H School Board Upcoming Events Apr 1 Closed AA Fri, Apr 1, 2022 Apr 2 Alcoholics Anonymous Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Apr 2 Saturday Night Ribs Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Apr 3 Game Day Sun, Apr 3, 2022 Apr 4 Quilting Mon, Apr 4, 2022 Submit an Event