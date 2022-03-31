COACHES

Head coach: Jamie Nelson, 3rd year.

Assistant coaches: John Rumpza 1st year, John Karl 1st year.

GIRLS ROSTER

Kacie Traxler, 12

Anna Barnett, 11

Megan Maxa, 11

Kirra Meyer, 11

Natalie Phelps, 10

Neysa Anderson, 9

Addison Houn, 9

BOYS ROSTER

Logan Blaschko, 12

Logan Gaudreau, 12

Jesus Gonzalez, 12

Adam Henze, 12

Gavin Hollund, 12

Brody Lerfald, 12

Colton Nelson, 12

Ryan Miller, 12

Andrew Murphy, 12

Reice Narum, 12

Ryan Westerhouse, 12

Arthur Devine, 11

Jacob Glockner, 11

Jacob Kroyer, 11

John Kubes, 11

Judson Narum, 11

Mecca Nightingale, 11

John (Jack) Urtuzuastegui, 11

Tristan Hunt, 10

Noah Holicky, 10

Austin Lorinser, 10

Eduardo Flores-Stier, 9

Jarret Sladek, 9

KEY PLAYERS

Adam Henze, Ryan Miller, Logan Blaschko, Ryan Westerhouse, and Reice Narum are all returning varsity players.

Kirra Meyer and Anna Barnett are returning for the girls.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Adam Henze is our best golfer and he should be competing for the individual conference title.

2021 RECAP

We earned 2nd place in the conference.

2022 OUTLOOK

We hope to compete for the conference title.

BY THE NUMBERS

Adam Henze was all conference last year. We are returning five of our top seven boys golfers from last year. All five are seniors.

The girls are all very new to the sport, but are working hard to improve. Everyone seems to have a great attitude.

